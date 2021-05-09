Cedar Hill Track & Field Wins Gold Medals in Three Events At State Championship

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Three Gold Medals In Under Four Hours

(AUSTIN, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Track & Field Team had a phenomenal afternoon on Saturday at the UIL Class 6A Track & Field Championships in Austin, winning three gold medals in less than four hours.

Senior Brya Brewer, the top girls high school triple jumper in the United States, won the gold medal in the Triple Jump. The Texas Tech commit’s best jump – 42 feet, seven and a half inches was two feet farther than the silver medalist from Richmond George Ranch.

Brewer was also seventh in the Long Jump (18-6).

Cedar Hill Boys Track & Field Medals

The Boys 4×100 Meter Relay of seniors Kaleb Green, Diallo Good, Brian Rainey and DaCorey Ware won the gold medal by a millisecond over Katy Tompkins at 40.49 seconds. Alief Taylor was a third of a second behind both schools, in third place.

The Boys 4×200 Meter Relay of Green, junior Robert Richardson, Ware and Good won the gold medal in 1:23.99, defeating Cypress Ridge by nearly three-tenths of a second.

Because relay events are worth double the points, the Longhorns Boys Team finished second in the 6A Team Standings, despite only qualifying for two events (the two relays).

Seniors Ware and Rainey will continue athletic pursuits in college next year. Ware is committed to the University of Illinois for Track & Field, while Rainey will play football at Trinity University in San Antonio.

