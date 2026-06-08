North Central Texas Nears Nine Million Residents as Region Adds More Than 200,000 People in One Year

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(Arlington, Texas) – North Central Texas added 203,786 residents in 2025, bringing the region’s total population to 8,952,590 as of January 1, 2026, according to newly released population estimates from the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG).

The estimates, which cover the region’s 16 counties, reflect continued rapid growth across Dallas-Fort Worth and surrounding communities, with especially strong gains in Collin County, Fort Worth, Dallas, and Celina.

“This level of sustained growth continues to shape nearly every aspect of life in North Central Texas, from housing and transportation to infrastructure and public services,” said Sarah Jackson, a Program Coordinator for NCTCOG Demographics & Geospatial Analytics. “Reliable local data helps communities plan for the future and better understand how quickly the region is evolving.”

Key Findings

Fort Worth added 22,722 residents in 2025, the largest increase among regional cities.

Dallas added 17,564 residents and surpassed 1.4 million total residents.

Celina added 16,813 residents, ranking third in both total population growth and percentage growth rate.

Plano surpassed 300,000 residents.

Collin County led all counties in growth, adding 64,703 residents.

Lowry Crossing was the fastest-growing city, posting a 45.2 percent increase.

The region added 42,582 multifamily housing units and 42,445 single-family homes.

The regional population center continues shifting northward and slightly eastward.

Program Background

Since 1974, NCTCOG has produced annual population estimates for cities and counties across the 16-county North Central Texas region, with updated figures released each spring. The estimates include all cities and counties, while communities with fewer than 1,000 residents are incorporated into county totals.

NCTCOG’s estimates are based on a housing unit methodology that calculates population by housing type, including single-family homes, multifamily housing, mobile homes and group quarters. This approach accounts for differences in household size and occupancy rates while also providing updated housing inventory data to support regional planning efforts.

The annual estimates rely heavily on information provided by local governments, including changes in housing stock and group quarters populations, helping ensure the data reflects current growth and development trends across the region.

“By providing consistent, data-driven estimates each year, NCTCOG helps local governments make informed decisions that support a sustainable future for the entire North Central Texas region,” said NCTCOG Executive Director Todd Little. “This work reflects the mission to strengthen regional cooperation and provide planning resources that help our communities thrive.”

Availability of Data

NCTCOG presented the 2026 Population Estimates to its Executive Board on May 28, 2026. The full report, along with city- and county-level estimates and interactive web applications, is now available through the NCTCOG Open Data Portal.

Comparability with Estimates from Other Sources

NCTCOG is the most prominent local developer of annual population estimates. However, other organizations also produce annual population estimates for cities and counties in North Central Texas. There are differences in the NCTCOG population estimates and the population estimates recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau. While both datasets are valid and widely used, they are not directly comparable due to differences in timing and methodology.

Different reference dates: The Census Bureau estimates are dated July 1, 2025, while NCTCOG’s estimates reflect conditions as of January 1, 2026 — a six-month difference during a period of significant regional growth.

Different methodologies: NCTCOG’s estimates are based primarily on housing unit inventories, occupancy rates, and household size data provided by local governments. The Census Bureau uses a separate methodology and data sources. Variations between the two are expected, particularly at the city level.

Slight variation in results: At the regional scale, the estimates remain closely aligned, differing by less than 2% when comparing the same time period.

Both sets of estimates are valid tools that use different data and methods to measure a fast-growing region. Discrepancies at the local level do not indicate error on either side. They reflect the inherent differences between two rigorous but distinct approaches.