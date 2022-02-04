When Will Grand Prairie Facilities Re-Open?

Facebook

Sun’s out, fun is out, right? As Grand Prairie and the rest of North Texas thaw out, residents are going stir crazy and want to know when parks and recreational facilities will reopen. Here’s the latest from Grand Prairie:

The following facilities will re-open Saturday, February 5 at 12:00pm.

The Epic

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark

The Summit 50+ Club

Tony Shotwell Life Center (Note: Youth basketball league

games have been postponed)

Charley Taylor Recreation Center

Dalworth Recreation Center

Kirby Creek Natatorium

Monday, February 7

All city park restrooms and water fountains will remain closed or shut off until Monday, February 7.g

All other operations/facilities will resume normal business on Monday, February 7.

Tuesday, February 8 – Tangle Ridge Golf Course and Prairie Lakes Golf course will both resume normal operations on Tuesday, February 8.

Garbage & Recycling Schedule

Republic Services has made the decision to cancel garbage and recycling collection for Saturday, February 5, 2022, due to hazardous road conditions. Please place items out on your next regularly scheduled collection day.

The landfill will remain closed Feb. 5.

The week of Feb. 7:

Republic will focus on trash and recycling. Brush and bulky material will be picked up on the second collection days of the week, which are Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They will run just under 14 hours each day.

Commercial and Industrial will be operating as normal. The landfill will be open to the public all week from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Regular hours will resume once recovery is complete. Thank you for your patience.

COVID-19 & Flu Vaccination Clinic February 5

FREE COVID-19 & Flu vaccines will be administered at the Grand Prairie Veterans Park Event Center on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 1-4 p.m

People who get the vaccine will receive a $25 Walmart gift card and be entered to win a prize giveaway.