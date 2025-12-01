Weihnachtsdzeit: German-style Christmas Cheer in Fredericksburg

Facebook

Weihnachtsdzeit-the German expression for Christmas time-abounds in Fredericksburg during the Christmas holiday season. From ice skating beneath the bright lights of the 30-foot Christmas tree to authentic German culture and cuisine, everyone is welcome to experience the charm, warmth and joy of spending the holidays in this Hill Country haven. Enjoy festive music and audio presentations on the rich German culture of Fredericksburg.

Weihnachtsdeit at Fredericksburg Christmas Festivals

Christmas Nights of Lights in Fredericksburg Nov. 25, 2025–Jan. 6, 2026 with Marktplatz at 6 p.m. nightly. (Closed December 5 and 31). Experience the magic of the season each evening with the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and iconic German Christmas Pyramid – the 26-foot carousel-like structure called a Weihnachtspyramide.

Night the Light Christmas Parade Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m. on Main Street. Gather on the town’s Historic Main Street to bask in the twinkling lights of the annual parade. Don’t forget to capture a photo with Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the Peppermint Platz following the parade.

Santa Day Parade Dec. 6, 10 a.m. on Main Street and Courthouse Square. Santa is making a stop in Fredericksburg to visit with local children and hear their Christmas wish lists. Coming in from the North Pole, Santa will make his first stop at the Fredericksburg Fire Department fire engine at the 800 block of W. Main Street.

Santa and his sleigh will continue down Main Street to Washington Street before heading back to the gazebo on the Gillespie County Courthouse Square around 10 a.m. He’ll visit children there, and even brought them early Christmas gifts-free bags filled with holiday goodies.

Kinderfest at Pioneer Museum

Kinderfest is Dec. 6, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Pioneer Museum. A wonderful tradition for children 10 and under, Kinderfest is a free event full of fun, cheer and holiday spirit. Enjoy crafts, music, goodies and more. Children are invited to bring a stocking to hang on the giant fireplace. Don’t forget to take a picture with Santa and leave with a stocking magically filled with goodies.

56th Annual LBJ Tree Lighting

The tree lighting at LBJ State Historic Site will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. A tradition like no other, started by President and Mrs. Johnson 56 years ago, features carolers, a live nativity, Santa Claus, refreshments and the breathtaking tree lighting. Enjoy refreshments and activities near Park Headquarters before making your way back to Sauer-Beckman Farm at dusk along a lantern-lit path. Experience the charm of an authentic Texas-German Christmas with a beautifully decorated real Christmas tree in the parlor, live music and delicious homemade treats.

George H.W. Bush Gallery Renovations Unveiling

On the 16th anniversary of its opening, the George H.W. Bush Gallery at the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg will unveil a transformative renovation that shares the stories behind one of history’s most pivotal conflicts in new and powerful ways. The opening on Saturday, Dec. 6, marks the first major update to the gallery since its debut in 2009 and coincides with this year’s 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 84th anniversary of the original attack on Pearl Harbor. The National Museum of the Pacific War is a Texas Historical Commission property operated by the Admiral Nimitz Foundation.

“This expansive renovation is a reflection of the strength of partnership between the Admiral Nimitz Foundation and the Texas Historical Commission (THC),” said THC Executive Director Joseph Bell. “The funding of the Texas legislature along with private donations made the project possible, but it is the dedication and innovation of the museum staff that have made it a reality.”

The refreshed gallery of this Smithsonian Affiliate museum will introduce novel interactive experiences that bridge past and present. Visitors will see the Pacific War through the eyes of virtual characters such as pilots, nurses and refugees. New and updated exhibits will share more stories of local populations throughout the Pacific as well as contributions by women and people of color to the war effort both in battle and on the homefront.

“Our role is to preserve the past while also making it meaningful today. The renewed Bush Gallery is a testament to that mission, honoring those who served while ensuring the stories of the Pacific War continue to inform and inspire every visitor,” said President & CEO of the Admiral Nimitz Foundation Dr. Rorie Cartier.

The reopening ceremony starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 6 with remarks from museum leadership and special guest speaker, George P. Bush. A ribbon cutting will follow at 10:30 a.m., after which admission will be free for all visitors throughout the day. On Sunday, Dec. 7, the museum will offer programming commemorating Pearl Harbor Day. Please see pacificwarmuseum.org/events for more details.

The National Museum of the Pacific War (NMPW)

Founded in 1967, the National Museum of the Pacific War is the only institution in the continental United States dedicated to telling the story of the Pacific and Asiatic Theaters in World War II. The Museum annually welcomes more than 120,000 visitors, including at least 15,000 students from across the state.

Situated on six acres in downtown Fredericksburg, Texas, the museum features three galleries with more than 55,000 square feet of indoor exhibits, 40 media installations, approximately 900 artifacts, 15 macro-artifacts, and hundreds of photographs. The Museum is a Texas Historical Commission Property, managed and supported by The Admiral Nimitz Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization.