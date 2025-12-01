Holiday Happenings at AT&T Center in Dallas

Facebook

Enjoy the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s holiday festival all month in Downtown Dallas Arts District this December. The Center’s festive lineup is designed to bring the community together through performances, free outdoor programming, and holiday traditions.

Reliant Lights Your Lights invites families to come join the fun at AT&T Center from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sat., Dec. 6. This family favorite holiday event includes LED lights, a Christmas drone show, fireworks, real snow, live music, kids’ crafts, mini golf, Santa photos, and more.

Friday, Dec. 5 Santa and one of his Elf helpers will be available for photo ops from 6-8 p.m. On Dec. 6, two Elf face painters and two Elf balloon artists will greet families at the Center. On Dec. 12, four Christmas Carolers, Santa Claus, and two of his Elf helpers will be holding Center court by Santa’s Sleigh.

AT&T Center Dallas Season Highlights

Seasonal highlights include A Christmas Carol, presented by Dallas Theater Center at the Wyly Theatre now through Dec. 27. Enjoy dazzling visuals and enchanting melodies with this musical production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale celebrating the transformative power of the Christmas spirit. Visit dallastheater.org for a performance schedule and ticket information.

Texas Ballet Theater presents The Nutcracker Dallas at the Winspear Opera House now through Dec. 7. The cherished tradition brings families together year after year, offering an enchanted world where snowflakes swirl, dreams come to life, and holiday magic fills the air. For tickets or more information please visit texasballettheater.org.

AT&T Center’s holiday festival continues as Dallas Black Dance Academy presents Espresso Nutcracker for one night only, Sat. Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. The timeless tale of Clara’s magical Christmas Eve dream is brought to life by Dallas Black Dance Academy’s students. Follow along as toy soldiers march to life and the mischievous Mouse King meets his match as this whimsical royal adventure. During this hour-long production, the Majestic Theatre becomes a winter wonderland, the Sugar Plum fairy reigns, and this cherished holiday classic reminds of what’s possible with a little Christmas magic. Visit dbdt.com for ticket information.

Broadway at the Center

Don’t miss the national touring production of the hit musical Mrs. Doubtfire Dec. 26-28, presented by Vivint + Reliant Energy at the Winspear Opera House.

Other seasonal shows include Pink Martini: A Season of Stars Dec. 14; Leslie Odom Jr.: The Christmas Tour Dec. 20; Sarah Brightman: A Winter Symphony Dec. 21; and Mannheim Steamroller special Christmas concert Dec. 29.

For more information about Holiday at the Center events, please visit attpac.org.