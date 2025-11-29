Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) Holiday Concerts

Facebook

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) features holiday concerts and joyful, family-friendly performances designed to brighten spirits all month. Throughout December, audiences can experience beloved traditions and new favorites as the DSO transforms the Meyerson into the city’s most festive destination, with exciting shows like Home Alone in Concert, Christmas Pops, Family Christmas Pops, Brassy Christmas, and New Year’s Eve.

Home Alone in Concert (Dec 5–7)

The fun, mischievous, and adventurous holiday film favorite comes to life as the DSO performs John Williams’ unforgettable score live-to-picture. Audiences can relive the clever antics of Kevin McCallister and the charm of the classic story on the big screen, paired with the emotional depth and excitement of a full symphonic performance. Tickets start at $81.

Christmas Pops (Dec 12–21)

The DSO’s beloved Christmas Pops returns with all the sparkle, nostalgia, and holiday cheer audiences look forward to each year. Packed with classic carols, festive favorites, surprise guests, and the powerful voices of the Dallas Symphony Chorus, this heartwarming tradition transforms the Meyerson into a winter wonderland of sound. Tickets start at $64.

Family Christmas Pops (Dec 13)

Designed with younger audiences in mind, Family Christmas Pops offers a magical, kid-friendly spin on the DSO’s holiday tradition. This upbeat matinee, featuring the Dallas Symphony Children’s Chorus, brings families together through sing-alongs, holiday characters, and familiar seasonal tunes, an ideal first concert experience for children and a festive outing for all ages. This special one-hour performance also includes pictures with Santa and so much more. Before the concert at 10 a.m., kids can enjoy hands-on activities, including a holiday-themed instrument petting zoo, winter arts and crafts, photos with Santa, and more! Tickets start at $43.

DSO Holiday Concerts-Brassy Christmas (Dec 16)

A high-energy showcase of the DSO’s brilliant brass section, Brassy Christmas serves up bold sounds and big holiday fun. This lively program blends seasonal classics with virtuosic brass arrangements, creating a spirited concert full of warmth, humor, and festive flair. Tickets start at $37.

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31)

The Meyerson becomes the ultimate destination to welcome the new year as the DSO hosts an elegant and uplifting New Year’s Eve celebration. Audiences can toast to 2026 with an evening of dazzling symphonic selections, festive moments, and a joyful atmosphere that sets the tone for a memorable year ahead. Tickets start at $74.

All DSO holiday concerts are held in the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, located in Downtown Dallas Arts District at 2301 Flora Street.