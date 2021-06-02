Waterford Oaks SKILL Scholars Learn Valuable Skills With Coffee Cart

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

W.O.E. That’s Coffee

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Waterford Oaks Elementary SKILL (Specialized Knowledge for Individualized Life-Learning) Scholars are learning valuable skills, while providing an important service to campus staff.

In April, Waterford Oaks Principal William Davis launched “W.O.E. That’s Coffee”, and approximately 20 SKILL Scholars (between Kindergarten and Fifth Grade) have participated in it on a regular basis.

Davis worked with a similar program in his previous district.

The scholars prepare coffee and deliver it on a cart to classrooms throughout the campus. Staff members order online beforehand, using a Google document. They have options between regular coffee, mocha, caramel, green tea, black tea or hot chocolate. And there are creamers.

The cost is $1 per coffee, and all of the proceeds go back toward purchasing supplies for the program.

“We get our kids out and about, interacting with the staff,” Davis said. “It’s a good experience for the scholars and the teachers.”

Scholars Get Hands On Experience

Waterford Oaks SKILL Teacher Melissa Tyler, the 2019-2020 Cedar Hill Elementary Teacher of the Year and a 2004 Cedar Hill High School Graduate, said the scholars work on preparing the coffee and they clean up the cart in the afternoon.

She said the scholars learn a great deal about “communications skills, greeting skills and functional academics such as measuring, counting and prepping the area.”

They also learn directional skills, such as finding locations within the building.

“I like getting to meet everybody and getting to know the teachers,” Waterford Oaks Second Grader George Miller said.