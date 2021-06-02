San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter & San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk Great Family Room Package

Facebook

Take The Family To San Antonio This Summer & Score a Deal

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS [May 13, 2021] – The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk are offering a 50% discount on adjoining double queen rooms when you book a king room on their new Family Room Times Two package. Offering the perfect family getaway this summer– just pack your bags, tell the kids, and get ready to experience San Antonio to the fullest.

The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk’s newest family-focused package provides ample space for much-needed together time this summer. The package is available for any king room and double queen rooms booked on the same reservation, and adjoining rooms are guaranteed. In addition to extra space, kids 12 and under will receive free breakfast each morning before the adventure begins. From the moment your family walks into the picturesque lobby to the walk back along the river, the newly renovated San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk will help your family create lifelong memories.

The Family Room Times Two stay package includes:

FAMILY ROOM TIMES TWO

Must book both rooms with on the same reservation using promo code ZJ5

Buy one room, receive the second for 50% off

Guaranteed Connecting King and Double Rooms

Kids 12 and Under Eat Free for Breakfast with the Purchase of an Adult Entrée

Valid Stay Dates: May 1, 2021 – September 30, 2021

One of the largest hotels in downtown San Antonio located directly on the famed River Walk and just minutes from San Antonio’s many top attractions, the completely renovated, 70,000 square foot San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter boasts two food and beverage options, including grab-and-go market Café Bocadillo, and Signature restaurant Tributary. Open daily for dinner and serving breakfast, lunch, and brunch on the weekends, Tributary serves up Texas favorites like brisket, burgers, and hot honey wings.

The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk, across the street from the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter, is also on the vibrant River Walk downtown, where hundreds of rooms catch stunning views of either downtown San Antonio or the River Walk. Dining options at the San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk include coffeehouse Café Carino, full-service breakfast at Cactus Flower, or Southwestern fare from Born and Raised. Whether you are dining in, exploring downtown, or watching river boats glide past, your family will cherish these charming memories forever.

For more information or to book a stay with the Family Room Times Two package, visit https://www.marriott.com/offers/family-room-times-two-OFF-21201. Reservations must be made seven days in advance.

San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter hotel is located at 101 Bowie St., San Antonio, TX 78205. San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk hotel is located at 889 East Market Street, San Antonio, Texas 78205. Both are just steps from hundreds of attractions and restaurants at the River Walk.

About San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter:

The newly renovated San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter greets guests with authentic San Antonio culture, wide-open spaces and 1,000 guest rooms, including 80 suites, in a convenient downtown location. With a private entrance directly to the famed San Antonio River Walk, guests can take a stroll to browse the shops, walk to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and enjoy plenty of family-friendly activities nearby. The stylish hotel lodging features plush mattresses, flat-screen TVs, and ample desks. The signature restaurant, Tributary, offers up handcrafted Texas-modern cuisine for dining-in, to-go, or curbside pickup, and the on-site Café Bocadillo provides grab-and-go meals, coffee, and toiletries. Our hotel offers 70,000 square feet of versatile event space, ideal for creating a socially distanced event or gathering. Choose San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter. Visit the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter online here, or connect with us on Facebook and @SanAntonioMarriott on Instagram.

About San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk:

Situated on the vibrant River Walk in downtown San Antonio, the newly reimagined San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk welcomes our guests with sophisticated hotel rooms with views of the River Walk or downtown San Antonio. From nightly turn down service to complimentary Wi-Fi for Rewards Members, our guests will feel at-home within rooms and in common spaces, spreading out in our 17,000 square feet of event space or enjoying cocktails on our outdoor terrace overlooking the River Walk. Visit the San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk online here, or connect with us on Facebook @SanAntonioMarriottRiverWalkHotel or @MarriottRiverWalk on Instagram.