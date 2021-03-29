Wanted For Murder: Trenton James Adams

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Help Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Locate Trenton James Adams AKA Trenton Hector

Ellis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant (FEL032621) for the arrest of Trenton James Adams in connection to the murder of Jordan Van Hoffman. He also has a warrant for a parole violation NO BOND (OCA 08294618). Trenton is also known to go by the name Trenton Hector.

On March 24, around 4:20 pm the Ellis County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 6900 Block Ensign Road in Ennis, TX 75119 responding to a report of suspicious activity. The reporting party stated he believed he’d discovered a human body on the property. Because of the nature of the call, Ellis County Sheriff’s’ Office Criminal Investigations and Ellis County Crime Scene responded with assistance from Department of Public Safety- Texas Rangers.

Ellis County Justice of Peace declared the body was deceased and ordered an autopsy. The body was transported to the Dallas Medical Examiner’s Office. On March 25, Thursday, the body was identified as that of missing Waxahachie man Jordan Van Hoffman. The Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was homicide.

After investigation, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations discovered evidence linking Trenton James Adams, D.O.B 11/29/1992 to the murder of Mr. Von Hoffman. The recommended bond is $1,000,000.

Now the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Trenton James Adams. If you have any information on Trenton Adams or his whereabouts please call Ellis County Sheriff’s Office 972-937-6060. If you have information but prefer to remain anonymous please call Ellis County Crime Stoppers 972-937-7297.

The suspect, Trenton James Adams, is believed to be driving a 2011 black Jeep Compass with Texas license plate NCG 9476.

Jordan Hoffman’s family has established a GoFund Me to help cover funeral expenses. Mr. Hoffman leaves behind an 8 year old daughter.

Comments

comments