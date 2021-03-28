Commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day at Fair Park

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Join the Friends of the Texas Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Daughters of the American Revolution at 11 a.m. Monday (March 29) to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day. They will place a commemorative wreath at the Texas Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Fair Park during the ceremony.

The Memorial is located just inside Fair Park, next to the main DART entrance at Parry and Exposition Avenues. It is close to the Music Hall at Fair Park and the Automobile Building. The wreath-laying ceremony is open to the public, and will begin promptly at 11 a.m. A period of fellowship will follow.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day

National Vietnam War Veterans Day unites Americans as we thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. March 29 was first recognized by President Nixon to commemorate the last day of operations by U.S. Military Assistance Command in Vietnam (MACV). The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was signed into law in 2017. Its intention is to give a welcome home and to thank Vietnam Veterans for their sacrifice to the Nation.

John Parrish, President of the Friends of the Texas Vietnam Veterans Memorial, said, “For those who understand what this day means to Vietnam Vets and to understand what the sacrifices of these men on these walls means…thank you! We do understand as we stand here in honor of these men on these walls who willingly sacrificed and gave their all.”

Anyone who is unable to make it to the program Monday is encouraged to visit the Memorial during a visit to Fair Park throughout the year, or during the State Fair of Texas.

Texas Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Fair Park

The Texas Vietnam Veterans Memorial stands as a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War, the longest military conflict in U.S. history. Former President George H. Bush dedicated the memorial in 1989. Five tablets of Texas granite bear the names of Texans killed or missing in action, including nine Congressional Medal of Honor recipients. A soothing waterfall flows alongside the memorial, which is familiarly known simply as, “The Wall.” Every day during the run of the annual State Fair of Texas, the board of the Friends of the Texas Vietnam Veterans Memorial has Vietnam Veterans on the memorial site to speak with fairgoers. They also pass out American Flag stickers that can be placed on the Memorial panels. For more information, visit facebook.com/texasvietnamveterans.

