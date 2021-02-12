Parkland Hospital System WEATHER RELATED CLOSURES

Share via: 0 Shares 0





PARKLAND DRIVE-THROUGH COVID-19 VACCINATION AND WALK-UP COVID 19 TEST CENTERS AND HEALTH CENTERS:

Due to extreme cold weather conditions, the Ellis Davis Field House and Eastfield Community College (Mesquite) COVID-19 vaccine drive-through locations operated by Parkland Health & Hospital System will be closed Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16. Parkland will contact patients directly with appointment instructions.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Parkland Memorial Hospital and the Outpatient Clinic (OPC) will be closed on Monday, February 15. Patients will be contacted by Parkland to reschedule their vaccination appointment in the upcoming days. Please do not contact Parkland.

Parkland will not be taking persons who had appointments at Fair Park. We will only vaccinate those who had appointments scheduled by Parkland at Parkland-operated locations. People with appointments at Fair Park will need to contact Dallas County Health and Human Services. Call the Dallas County COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Hotline at 1-855-466-8639, seven days a week, 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Registration help is available in English and Spanish.

Parkland-operated COVID-19 walk-up testing sites at Sam Tasby Middle School in Dallas, Irving Health Center and West Dallas Multipurpose Center will be closed through Tuesday, February 16. Regular hours will resume Wednesday, February 17. For more information visit, https://www.parklandhospital.com/covid-19-testing.

PARKLAND HEALTH CENTERS:

Due to extreme cold weather conditions, Vickery Health Center and Hatcher Station Health Center will be closed on Sunday, February 14. In addition, all Community Oriented Primary Care (COPC) health center and women’s health center locations operated by Parkland Health & Hospital System throughout Dallas County will be closed Monday, February 15. Patients who have an appointment on those dates will be contacted by Parkland to reschedule their appointments. Normal operations are expected to resume on Tuesday, February 16.

PARKLAND OUTPATIENT SPECIALTY CLINICS, URGENT CARE CLINIC AND AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTER:

All Parkland outpatient specialty clinics, Urgent Care Emergency Center and the Simmons Ambulatory Surgery Center located on Parkland’s main campus will also be closed Monday, February 15 and patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointments.

