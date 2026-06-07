House of Rare Tequila launched House Blanco ($69.99) and Reposado ($89.99)

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JALISCO, MX – June 2, 2026 – House of Rare Tequila, the small batch, experimental tequila brand coveted by collectors, is proud to announce the launch of its cor e range – House Reposado (40% ABV, 750ml, $89.99 SRP) and House Blanco (40% ABV, 750ml, $69.99 SRP), available today. The two releases mark the first permanent SKUs for the House of Rare collection.

Inspired by Scotland’s art of cask aging and Mexico City’s innovative culture, House of Rare is known amongst tequila collectors for its limited-edition expression s created in collaboration with acclaimed distilleries, untraditional production methods and unexpected barrels. Its RAREcask series, which is the first dedicated aging program in tequila, features specialty barrels from leading tequila houses. With the introduction of its core range, House of Rare makes this same quality available to a wider audience with its unique PX Sherry-aged Reposado, and its foundational blanco, which is at the heart of every expression.

Produced at the Herencia de Agaves distillery in the El Arenal appellation of Jalisco, Mexico, the new releases maintain the brand’s commitment to innovation, exceptional quality, and strict production standards. The House Reposado further reflects the brand’s house style drawn from PX sherry casks for barrel aging

“With House of Rare, our goal is to push tequila into new territory with expressions people haven’t experienced before,” says founder Miguel Ortiz. “Our House Reposado brings RAREcask aging to a wider audience, using PX sherry casks to deliver a profile that’s distinctive to tequila lovers yet somewhat familiar to scotch whisky fans. House Blanco highlights El Arenal’s signature minerality, lifted by a fresh eucalyptus note. The strong response from the tequila community to both expressions shows we’re creating tequilas that truly resonate.”

HOUSE BLANCO

(40% ABV, 750ml, $69.99 SRP)

House Blanco is the foundation of House of Rare’s aged expressions and a remarkable blanco in its own right. Alongside the signature minerality of El Arenal, it carries a vivid minty freshness shaped by the eucalyptus trees surrounding the Herencia de Agaves estate and captured during open-air fermentation. This blanco is made with volcanic well water and agaves harvested within 10km of the distillery.

NOSE: Grounded and characterful from the start; cooked agave opens with deep earth, wet stone, and a pronounced mineral core; herbal notes of eucalyptus, bay, and wild green brush emerge more slowly, woven into hints of citrus peel, white pepper, and a restrained vegetal sweetness; leaving an overall impression that is savory, layered, and distinctly terroir-driven.

PALATE:Broad and structured on entry, with roasted agave providing depth and grip; the mid-palate leans more savory than sweet, revealing green tea, rosemary, black pepper, and a subtle olive-brine salinity; eucalyptus appears less as brightness and more as a cooling thread running through the spirit; the texture is polished yet substantial, carrying a firm mineral backbone throughout.

FINISH: Long and composed, with lingering notes of dried herbs, stone, gentle spice, and earthy agave richness; a cooling lift remains, but the lasting impression is more dry, savory, and architectural than overtly fresh.

HOUSE REPOSADO

(40% ABV, 750ml, $89.99 SRP)

Using the same premium RAREcask barrels in the limited-edition range, House Reposado offers an entry point into House of Rare’s aging philosophy and reveals how a thoughtful barrel program can elevate even the youngest expressions. Building on the minerality, sweet agave, and herbal notes of House Blanco, just six months in PX sherry casks lend an elegant juiciness that both complements and deepens the tequila’s natural character. Compared with the American oak more commonly used for reposado aging, House of Rare’s signature sherry casks—sometimes delivered from Spain immediately after they are drained—bring a dimension of flavor more often associated with much older expressions or small-batch single barrels.

NOSE:Expressive and composed; cooked agave sits at the center, framed by concentrated notes of raisin, date, and dried fig-like fruit; honey, caramel, and a touch of citrus peel bring lift and contrast, while a restrained herbal note and gentle oak keep the aromatic profile precise rather than overtly dessert-like.

PALATE:Textured and well-integrated; sweet roasted agave leads, followed by darker notes of brown sugar, fig preserve, and dense honeyed richness; mid-palate, the cask influence becomes more apparent through soft cinnamon, light baking spice, and toasted oak; a subtle herbal freshness threads through the sweetness, adding tension and preserving balance.

FINISH: Long, supple, and controlled; lingering agave sweetness and dried fruit carry forward into warm PX character, soft spice, and light oak; the finish remains rounded and elegant, with enough dryness on the close to keep the profile structured and refined.

House Blanco and House Reposado join the House of Rare collection, which includes the sold out Founder’s Cut, the first tequila released after the acquisition of Herencia de Agaves distillery, and RAREcask Genesis PX, the first expression of the RAREcask series, which is the first dedicated aging program in tequila. House Blanco and Hous e Reposado are available online at www.houseofraretequila.com as well as in select bottle shops, premium bars and restaurants in New York, California and Florida.

For information about House of Rare, please visit www.houseofraretequila. com and follow on Instagram @house.o.rare.