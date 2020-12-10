Lockheed Martin Donates $65K To Support Social Distanced Fun At Perot Museum

The $65K donation will fund space-themed masks and STEM activity kits for children at the Museum along with pediatric patients at Children’s Health

DALLAS (Dec. 10, 2020) – Just in time for winter break at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Lockheed Martin has stepped up to support socially distanced fun during the holidays, with a $65K donation which will fund space-themed masks and single-use take-home science activity kits for children. The materials are available on a first-come, first-served basis as the Museum opens daily Dec. 17, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021, operating at a maximum of 25% occupancy with stringent and effective safety measures in place.

And to provide a bit of merriment to those unable to visit, the Museum will share science-activity kits with pediatric patients being treated at Children’s Health.

“Lockheed Martin is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the Perot Museum of Nature and Science,” said Scott Greene, executive vice president at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “Despite challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, together we remain committed to preparing the next generation of scientists, engineers, and technologists through advancing STEM education for all.”

Lockheed Martin’s gift will also fund a free STEM-inspired drive-through event for members on Saturday, Dec. 12, featuring several winter wonderland experiences including snow. The member-only event is sold out.

“This is an extremely challenging time for museums, and we’re deeply appreciative of Lockheed Martin’s recognition of the importance of keeping science alive within our young people,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer.

Perot Museum Is Operating At 25% Capacity

Silver added that since capacity at the Museum is greatly reduced, it’s a “special time to come explore as you nearly have the place to yourself.” The Museum offers five levels and 180,000 square feet of discovery for all ages and interests.

The Museum, which is currently operating no more than 25% capacity, strictly enforces the proper wearing of face masks, frequent sanitation, social distancing and contactless ticketing procedures. The following safety procedures are currently in place for visitors. Please check perotmuseum.org for the latest info and updates.

TICKETING. The Museum uses timed entry for guests to accommodate reduced occupancy. Guests are advised to purchase advance online tickets, which will guarantee their entry time and allow them easy access using the self-scanning entrance. Only groups of 10 or less will be allowed to purchase tickets.

CONTACTLESS ENTRY. The Museum has established contactless ticket/phone scanners along with specific pathways for entering and exiting the building and the lobby.

SAFETY MEASURES. Hand-sanitizing stations have tripled and are easily accessible at key points in the Museum. Restrooms have been modified with hands-free door devices and plentiful paper towels. (Hand dryers are disabled.) Digital and onsite signage have replaced printed brochures. Professional cleaning teams disinfect exhibit halls, main spaces and restrooms multiple times throughout the day.

HEALTH REQUIREMENTS. Guests should not visit the Museum if sick. Guests ages 3 and older are required to wear masks or some form of covering over their nose and mouth. Social distancing of at least 6 feet (or the average length of a velociraptor!) is reinforced through abundant signage and staff encouragement (does not apply to families or groups that come together).

MEMBERS. Member-only hours will be offered from 9-10 a.m. Saturdays and 10-11 a.m. Sundays. Memberships starts at $95 for two adults and $130 for a family (with children 2-17).

HOURS. From Dec. 17-Jan. 3 (with the exception of Christmas Day), the Perot Museum will open every day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. The Museum will close on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24). Beginning Jan. 4, the Museum will open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.

TICKETS. Timed-entry tickets may be purchased online and in advance at perotmuseum.org. While online ticket purchase is highly recommended, a limited number of tickets will be sold on site, based on availability. Guests can purchase tickets on site through limited self-service digital options, and a concierge will be available for special circumstances. NOTE: Tickets purchased on site may sell out or entry time might be delayed, and guests will be required to wait outdoors until their entry time.

Museum general admission is $20 for adults (13-64), $13 for youth (2-12) and $18 for seniors (65+). General admission is free for members. Children under 2 are always free.

COMMUNITY PARTNERS PROGRAM/DISCOUNTS. The Community Partners program provides $1 general admission to families enrolled in state or federally funded supplemental programs. Eligible military, first responders and educators also receive free admission. For discount details, learn more at perotmuseum.org/discounts.

The Perot Museum is located at 2201 N. Field Street in Dallas, Texas. For parking information and other details, visit perotmuseum.org or call 214-428-5555.

Save

Comments

comments