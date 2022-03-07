Video Games Can Positively Impact Your Child: STORY MODE Series Explores the Positive Benefits

Facebook

Explore How Video Games Positively Impact Your Child

As a Mom of two children that find video games to be one of their favorite “free time” activities, I’m always looking for the benefits in their gaming. While I’d rather them read a book, go for a bike ride, or find other ways to be creative- screen time does have benefits.

If you’re a parent that also wonders how video games can positively impact your child, you might find STORY MODE, “a series of conversations with video game industry leaders who are defining the future of play and bringing immersive, interactive experiences into innovative spaces like education, fitness and mental health” interesting.

“STORY MODE shows how video games and interactive entertainment positively affect many aspects of people’s lives, especially physical and mental wellness and education,” ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Games for Change to produce a series that illustrates the importance and value of play.”

STORY MODE is presented by The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and Games for Change (G4C).

The inaugural episode of STORY MODE released today features Microsoft’s Head of Minecraft Education Allison Matthews, who discusses how Minecraft helps students prepare for a future where coding skills are essential.

Future episodes will spotlight creators and innovators including Supernatural Co-founder, CEO and CCO Chris Milk, Supernatural Head of Fitness Leanne Pedante, thatgamecompany President and Creative Director Jenova Chen, Popcannibal Fouder Ziba Scott and Akili Interactive Labs Founder and CEO Eddie Martucci.

“The creators and games featured in STORY MODE give us unique perspectives on the power of play,” Games for Change President Susanna Pollack said. “Games for Change is pleased to partner with the ESA on this new series to further advance our mission to empower game creators and social innovators to drive real-world change.”

Future episodes are scheduled for release through June on theESA.com and Gamesforchange.org, with additional episodes planned for later in the year.

About the ESA

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) serves as the voice and advocate for the U.S. video game industry. Its members are the innovators, creators, publishers and business leaders that are reimagining entertainment and transforming how we interact, learn, connect and play. The ESA works to expand and protect the dynamic marketplace for video games through innovative and engaging initiatives that showcase the positive impact of video games on people, culture and the economy. For more information, visit the ESA’s website or follow the ESA on Twitter @theESA.

About Games for Change

Since 2004, Games For Change (G4C) has been empowering game creators and innovators to drive real -world change, using games and immersive media that help people to learn, improve their communities, and contribute to make the world a better place. G4C partners with technology and gaming companies as well as nonprofits, foundations and government agencies, to run world class events, public arcades, design challenges and youth programs. G4C supports a global community of game developers working to use games to tackle real world challenges, from humanitarian conflicts to climate change and education.