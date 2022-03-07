PBR Announces Free-to-Attend Events At PBR World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas

124 shares Facebook

Single-day tickets for the 2022 PBR World Finals May 13-15 and 19-22 on sale now

Premium offerings unveiled giving fans an intimate experience at the historic event

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 7, 2022) – Ahead of the first-ever PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, May 13-22, the PBR today announced the plethora of free-to-attend events that will accompany bull riding’s most prestigious event and bring the Lone Star State an unprecedented, two-week Western lifestyle festival.

The 2022 PBR World Finals will buck into Fort Worth on May 13-22 at Dickies Arena. The opening rounds of competition will be held May 13-15, with the action coming to a climactic end May 19-22 when the 2022 PBR World Champion will be crowned, earning the coveted gold buckle and accompanying $1 million bonus.

Among the family-friendly, action-packed lineup of programming, PBR will launch the newly created PBR Cowboy Experience and Expo, bringing the sport’s history and Western way of living to life like never before via interactive exhibits and more, and the PBR Parade of Champions, a weekend-launch celebration held May 14 and 21 to kickstart festivities, along with again hosting the Chris Shivers’ MBR (Miniature Bull Riders) World Finals, landmark ABBI (American Bucking Bull Inc.) events, Flint Rasmussen’s Outside The Barrel talk show, Tractor Supply Co. PBR World Finals Pre-Show Tapings, and more.

Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to attend the newly announced ticketed events at Cowtown Coliseum, including the 2022 WRCA (World Champions Rodeo Alliance) Women’s Rodeo World Championship, and the late-night entertainment antics of Bulls Gone Wild.

All of the programming will surround the PBR’s crown jewel – the Unleash The Beast World Finals, held from May 13-15 and 19-22. Previously available in weekend and travel packages only, fans can now purchase single-day tickets so as not to miss a moment of the action inside Dickies Arena that will crown the 2022 PBR World Champion.

Spots remain available in the newly created RIDN RANK RV Park, giving fans a new, amenity-rich avenue to enjoy the prestigious two-week Championship event.

More on all the events:

PBR Cowboy Experience and Expo: Held daily from May 13-21, the free-to-attend PBR Cowboy Experience and Expo will include unique interactives, rider autograph sessions, storefronts from national vendors, live entertainment and kid zones, and displays on the Western Heritage.

RIDN RANK RV Park: Located immediately adjacent to Dickies Arena, the RIDN RANK RV Park will include a full-service RV hookup along with numerous amenities, providing eventgoers a new, all-encompassing party atmosphere to surround their World Finals experience. Offerings available to those who purchase into the RIDN RANK RV Park will include discounted tickets to the PBR World Finals, access to the village’s hospitality tent including plush seating, televisions, charging stations, fully stocked bar and more, a group barbeque each weekend, nightly drink tickets for the on-site bar, and access to the pre-event reception during two performances of the PBR World Finals. The RIDN RANK RV Park will also include a programmed gaming area featuring cornhole, giant Jenga and more, along with LIVE entertainment.

Tractor Supply Co. PBR World Finals Pre-Show: Taking place May 13-15 and May 19-21 daily at 11:30am in the Fort Worth Stockyards, the Tractor Supply Co. PBR World Finals Pre-Show is the can’t miss kickoff to each evening’s round of competition. This show anchored by the voices of the PBR will feature the world’s top bull riders and stock contractors before the night’s action inside Dickies Arena. Fans are encouraged to bring their signs to display for the cameras.

Flint Rasmussen’s Outside The Barrel: A LIVE talk show hosted by PBR’s Official Entertainer Flint Rasmussen, Outside The Barrel features some of PBR’s top talent sharing behind-the-scenes stories of their life in the sport while answering fan questions. The intimate, free-to-attend chat is scheduled daily at the 2022 PBR World Finals from May 13-14 and 19-21. Fans will also have the option to purchase a $50 VIP experience to the event, including front-row reserved seat, commemorative credential and lanyard, and meet-and-great with Rasmussen after the show. To purchase, visit PBR.com or call PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

Ultimate Freestyle Bullfighting: Paralleling the PBR title fight inside Dickies Arena, the UBF will unite with the organization to hold a marquee freestyle bullfighting event. On May 13-14 and May 20-21, the world’s best bullfighters will compete through a progressive elimination format attempting to be crowned the event champion.

*Bulls Gone Wild: Held on May 13-14 at Cowtown Coliseum, Bulls Gone Wild is a bullfighting extravaganza that brings together celebrity guest stars, the world’s best freestyle bullfighters, and hilarious game show challenges in front of a live audience. The blend of late-night comedic antics and dazzling feats of athleticism is billed to be unlike anything fans have ever seen. Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased at CowtownColiseum.com.

Pendleton Whisky Concert Series: Featuring eight recording artists performing from May 13-21, the star-studded roster of performers for the free-to-attend Pendleton Whisky Concert Series is headlined by ACM Award-nominated recording artist Danielle Bradbery and Riser House/Columbia Nashville’s multi-platinum No. 1 hitmaker Mitchell Tenpenny who will take to the stage inside Dickies Arena prior to two of the final rounds of competition for the prestigious PBR World Finals May 19-20. Other performers include: Tyler Braden, Chancey Williams, Tim Dugger, Ashley Cooke, Andy Velo, Warrant and Jake Worthington.

ABBI American Heritage and $50,000-Added Futurity: Throughout the two-week PBR World Finals, the ABBI (American Bucking Bull Inc.) will hold two landmark futurity events, featuring the top up-and-coming 2-year-old bovine athlete talent. On May 13-14, the 2022 ABBI American Heritage will be held. The American Heritage is the biggest regular-season futurity featuring hundreds of animal athletes. The following weekend on May 20-21, the ABBI will return to the PBR World Finals platform, hosting a second futurity event with $50,000 added in prize money.

PBR Parade of Champions: Immediately following the iconic morning cattle drive featuring the Fort Worth Stockyards’ longhorns, the Parade of Champions will be held on Saturday May 14 and May 21. Parade goers will be able to see a host of local and national personalities, as well as more than 30 of the world’s best bull riders who will be duking it out for the title of 2022 PBR World Champion.

NBHA’s Fort Worth Super Showcase: The 2022 NBHA (National Barrel Horse Association) Fort Worth Super Showcase is a one-day, free-to-attend, open barrel racing jackpot taking place in Cowtown Coliseum on May 15. The event will offer a 5D format payout, with Circle Y Saddles to the winners of each division, and many other awards. All ages and experience levels are welcome to participate.

*Women’s Rodeo World Championship: The 2022 Women’s Rodeo World Championship is the richest women’s event in the history of rodeo. The $750,000 guaranteed payout all-women’s rodeo with award equal money in all four disciplines ($182,500 per discipline) and launch on May 16 with qualifying rounds in all disciplines (barrel racing, team roping, breakaway roping). Following a second round of qualifiers for team ropers and breakaway ropers on May 17, all disciplines will return for the Semi-Finals later that day. Following the Semi-Finals, the Top 4 athletes in each discipline from their respective leaderboard will advance to the May 18 showdown round and meet the leaderboard No. 1 athletes. The Top 3 ladies from each discipline in the showdown round of 10 athletes will progress to the Triple Crown of Rodeo Round which will crown each Champion. Each event Champion will walk away with $60,000 while the All-Around World Champion will earn a $20,000 cash bonus. While the rounds on May 16-17 are free-to-attend, tickets are on-sale now for the final rounds on May 18 and can be purchased at the Cowtown Coliseum Box Office, or online at cowtowncoliseum.com.

Chris Shivers’ MBR World Finals: The MBR, which features up-and-coming talent between the ages of 8-13, was founded in 2011 by mini-bull stock contractors Cirildo and Lillie Leal and has since grown to a league of more than 50 athletes. The competition circuit, which drew the support of two-time PBR World Champion Chris Shivers (Jonesville, Louisiana) in 2012, features three age divisions: Pee Wee (8-9 year olds), Junior (10-11 year olds) and Senior (12-13 year olds).

* Denotes a ticketed event.

The complete schedule, including previously announced events, is:

Friday, May 13:

9am: ABBI American Heritage – Will Rogers Coliseum Parking Lot (Tent)

10am-6pm: PBR Cowboy Experience – Simmons Bank Pavilion

10am-6pm: PBR Cowboy Expo – Fort Worth Stockyards

11:30am: Tractor Supply Co. PBR World Finals Pre-Show – Fort Worth Stockyards

TBC: Flint Rasmussen’s Outside The Barrel – Simmons Bank Pavilion Exhibit Space

3pm: Ultimate Freestyle Bullfighting – Will Rogers Coliseum Parking Lot (Tent)

5pm: Pendleton Whisky Concert Series with Tyler Braden – Simmons Bank Plaza

6:45pm: 2022 PBR World Finals Round 1 – Dickies Arena*

8:30pm: PBR World Finals Concert Series with Charley Crockett – Will Rogers Auditorium*

10:30pm: Bulls Gone Wild – Cowtown Coliseum*

Saturday, May 14:

9am: ABBI American Heritage – Will Rogers Coliseum Parking Lot (Tent)

10am-6pm: PBR Cowboy Experience – Simmons Bank Pavilion

10am-6pm: PBR Cowboy Expo – Fort Worth Stockyards

11:30am: Tractor Supply Co. PBR World Finals Pre-Show – Fort Worth Stockyards

11:35am: PBR Parade of Champions – Fort Worth Stockyards

TBC: Flint Rasmussen’s Outside The Barrel – Simmons Bank Pavilion Exhibit Space

3pm: Ultimate Freestyle Bullfighting – Will Rogers Coliseum Parking Lot (Tent)

5pm: Pendleton Whisky Concert Series with Chancey Williams – Simmons Bank Plaza

6:45pm: 2022 PBR World Finals Round 2 – Dickies Arena*

10:30pm: Bulls Gone Wild – Cowtown Coliseum*

Sunday, May 15:

9am: NBHA’s Fort Worth Super Showcase

10am-6pm: PBR Cowboy Experience – Simmons Bank Pavilion

10am-6pm: PBR Cowboy Expo – Fort Worth Stockyards

11:30am: Tractor Supply Co. PBR World Finals Pre-Show – Fort Worth Stockyards

12pm: Pendleton Whisky Concert Series with Tim Dugger – Simmons Bank Plaza

1:45pm: 2022 PBR World Finals Round 3 – Dickies Arena*

Monday, May 16:

10am-6pm: PBR Cowboy Experience – Simmons Bank Pavilion

10am-6pm: PBR Cowboy Expo – Fort Worth Stockyards

4pm: Women’s Rodeo World Championship (Qualifiers) – Cowtown Coliseum

Tuesday, May 17:

10am-6pm: PBR Cowboy Experience – Simmons Bank Pavilion

10am-6pm: PBR Cowboy Expo – Fort Worth Stockyards

12pm: Women’s Rodeo World Championship (Qualifiers) – Cowtown Coliseum

7:30pm: Women’s Rodeo World Championship (Semi-Finals) – Cowtown Coliseum

Wednesday, May 18:

10am-6pm: PBR Cowboy Experience – Simmons Bank Pavilion

10am-6pm: PBR Cowboy Expo – Fort Worth Stockyards

7:30pm: Women’s Rodeo World Championship – Cowtown Coliseum*

Thursday, May 19:

10am-6pm: PBR Cowboy Experience – Simmons Bank Pavilion

10am-6pm: PBR Cowboy Expo – Fort Worth Stockyards

11:30am: Tractor Supply Co. PBR World Finals Pre-Show – Fort Worth Stockyards

TBC: Flint Rasmussen’s Outside The Barrel – Simmons Bank Pavilion Exhibit Space

TBC: Chris Shivers’ MBR World Finals – Will Rogers Coliseum Parking Lot (Tent)

7:45pm: 2022 PBR World Finals Round 4 featuring Danielle Bradberry– Dickies Arena*

9:00pm: Pendleton Whisky Concert Series with Ashley Cooke – Mule Alley at Fort Worth Stockyards

Friday, May 20:

9am: ABBI $50,000-Added Futurity – Will Rogers Coliseum (Tent)

10am-6pm: PBR Cowboy Experience – Simmons Bank Pavilion

10am-6pm: PBR Cowboy Expo – Fort Worth Stockyards

11:30am: Tractor Supply Co. PBR World Finals Pre-Show – Fort Worth Stockyards

TBC: Flint Rasmussen’s Outside The Barrel – Simmons Bank Pavilion Exhibit Space

3pm: Ultimate Freestyle Bullfighting – Will Rogers Coliseum Parking Lot (Tent)

5pm: Chris Shivers’ MBR World Finals – Will Rogers Coliseum Parking Lot (Tent)

7:45pm: 2022 PBR World Finals Round 5 featuring Mitchell Tenpenny – Dickies Arena*

9:00pm: Pendleton Whisky Concert Series with Andy Velo – Mule Alley at Fort Worth Stockyards

Saturday, May 21:

9am: ABBI $50,000-Added Futurity – Will Rogers Coliseum (Tent)

10am-6pm: PBR Cowboy Experience – Simmons Bank Pavilion

10am-6pm: PBR Cowboy Expo – Fort Worth Stockyards

11:30am: Tractor Supply Co. PBR World Finals Pre-Show – Fort Worth Stockyards

11:35am: PBR Parade of Champions – Fort Worth Stockyards

TBC: Flint Rasmussen’s Outside The Barrel – Simmons Bank Pavilion Exhibit Space

3pm: Ultimate Freestyle Bullfighting – Will Rogers Coliseum Parking Lot (Tent)

5pm: Chris Shivers’ MBR World Finals – Will Rogers Coliseum Parking Lot (Tent)

6:15pm: Pendleton Whisky Concert Series with Warrant – Simmons Bank Plaza

7:45pm: 2022 PBR World Finals Round 6 – Dickies Arena*

9:00pm: Pendleton Whisky Concert Series with Jake Worthington – Mule Alley at Fort Worth Stockyards

Sunday, May 22:

8:45am: 2022 PBR World Finals Round 7 and Championship Round – Dickies Arena*

* Denotes a ticketed event.

The 2022 PBR World Finals opening weekend will take place at Dickies Arena Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 at 6:45 p.m. CDT, and Sunday, May 15 at 1:45 p.m. CDT. The action will continue on Thursday, May 19, Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21 at 7:45 p.m. CDT, concluding on Sunday, May 22 at 8:45 a.m. CDT.

Single-day tickets are on sale now, and start at $42, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Dickies Arena Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

Weekend and travel packages, and spots in the RIDIN’ RANK RV Park are still available. Weekend and travel packages can be purchased at PBR.com or Ticketmaster.com, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727. For more information on the RIDIN’ RANK RV Park, including pricing, fans can call Matt Walsh at (508) 813-6446 or e-mail [email protected]

For an enhanced PBR experience, fans can now purchase add-on PBR Premium Experiences which will include a Behind The Scenes tour on May 13-14 and May 19-21, and the Bull Housing Tour on May 13-14 and May 20-21 at 10:00 a.m. CDT daily.

The Behind The Scenes tour, available for $50, will include a backstage look at the inner workings of the PBR World Finals, commemorative lanyard and credential, and photo with the PBR World Finals trophy.

The Bull Housing Tour, available for $75, will get experience-purchasers up-close-and-personal with the league’s top animal athletes, and include a commemorative lanyard and custom World Finals Bull Housing ear tag.