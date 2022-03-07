Save Fuel & Time, Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day Fun with DART

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Purchase a Day Pass For $6

If your weekend plans include drinking green beer or celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, DART has you covered. Even if you aren’t drinking, everyone knows how difficult it can be to find parking during special events.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is ready to make sure everyone has a safe ride for the St. Paddy’s Day Dash Down Greenville 5K and 2022 Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival on Saturday, March 12.

With additional DART service throughout the day, parade, festivalgoers and runners can safely travel to this weekend’s events and enjoy the long-awaited return of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

From Plano, rail service will be added to Red and Orange Line trains between Parker and Victory stations.

From Carrollton, Farmers Branch and Dallas, customers can ride the Green Line and transfer to either the Orange or Red Line in downtown Dallas.

Passengers riding the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) can transfer to Orange or Red Line trains at Victory Station.

Bus routes 3 and 17 will be on detour all day until the parade has ended. Routes 105, 209 and 249 will operate on their regular routes. See DART.org/rideralerts for more information.

Face Masks Are Required Per TSA

The TSA Security Directive requiring a face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, remains in effect until March 18. DART will continue to require a CDC approved face mask be worn over the mouth and nose by passengers and operators at all times while on DART vehicles including buses, trains and paratransit vehicles, Trinity Railway Express trains, in buildings and onboard the Dallas Streetcar.

Face masks and hand sanitizer dispensers are installed on all buses, light rail vehicles, TRE vehicles and Dallas streetcars, and will continue to be available to all passengers. Find out about more ways DART is keeping you safe here.

Make your trip easy by purchasing a $6 local Day Pass in advance using the GoPass® mobile ticketing application. It allows you to buy passes, plan trips and get next bus or train times from the comfort of your telephone. Download the app for free through Google Play or the App Store.

Don’t have the app? Purchase a Day Pass from a ticket vending machine at any DART Rail station or from a bus operator.

For more details go to DART.org/SPD or call DART Customer Information at 214-979-1111.