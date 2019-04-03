UIL Suspends Legendary Duncanville Girls Basketball Coach

Cathy Self-Morgan Faces Three Year Suspension

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas—Tuesday morning members of the University Interscholastic League’s Executive Committee met again to hear testimony regarding alleged recruitment misconduct by former Duncanville Girls Basketball Coach Cathy Self-Morgan. After little more than an hour of deliberation the 12 members of the committee deemed Self-Morgan guilty.

Self-Morgan was issued a three-year suspension from coaching and a public reprimand. Self-Morgan will be expected to appear before the State Executive Committee before coaching again at a UIL member school.

Additionally, the Duncanville High School girls basketball program was issued two years probation. No other punitive measures were taken against the Duncanville Lady Panthers.

“We respect the UIL decision,” said Duncanville ISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith. “Moving forward we will improve the processes in place to ensure they meet the expectations of UIL rules and regulations as well as Duncanville ISD.”

Committee Overturns Initial Investigation Results

The decision shocked many after an independent firm investigated the claims and deemed her innocent of any wrongdoing.

During a February 6 UIL Executive Committee meeting surrounding the eligibility of a former Duncanville basketball player to join the Irving MacArthur team. Following the close of that meeting Committee Chair Mike Motheral instructed Duncanville Athletic Director Dwight Weaver to investigate claims that had been made concerning unethical recruitment tactics.

“And based upon the information that’s available … you will bring us back a report. You got one month to get this accomplished. Bring back a report to let us know what your findings are,” said Motheral. “And let me be very clear. This is not to be a superficial, just get it out of the way, kind of look into this situation. It is to be real.”

Two days later Duncanville ISD retained the services of Mansfield based Leasor Crass, P.C. to conduct an impartial investigation.

On March 6, Tommy Fisher of Leasor Crass, P.C. then forwarded to University Interscholastic League officials for further review. In the end the report noted, “there is insufficient credible evidence to conclude that former Duncanville girls basketball coach Cathy Self-Morgan engaged in prohibited recruiting.”

“I have spoken on the phone with her [Cathy Self-Morgan] on numerous occasions throughout the investigation. Coach Self-Morgan has been cooperative throughout the investigation,” said Fisher.

Self-Morgan Retires

Prior to the investigation Self-Morgan announced her plans for retirement effective March 31. As a matter of fact, the 638-83 coach planned to retire last season but was convinced to stay another year by district officials.

“I felt like it was time to move on, I have felt that way for the past couple of years,” said Self-Morgan. “I love Duncanville, I love the people of Duncanville. I’ve been an ambassador for the city of Duncanville and the public school system here for 19 years. Because I have always believed it was the best school to put your children in and to be a part of,” she concluded.

“I am glad the UIL investigation is completed, and we wish Cathy Self-Morgan well in her retirement,” Dr. Smith concludes.

