Two Mansfield ISD Students Names National Merit Semifinalists

Congratulations to Caroline Brown & Jewel Wong

Two Mansfield ISD students are among the less than 1% of high school students to be named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Congratulations to Caroline Brown from Legacy High School and Jewel Wong from Mansfield High School.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and college scholarships. Scholars earn the distinction of semifinalist based on their top scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

Out of more than 1.6 million entrants nationwide, only 16,000 students are selected as semifinalists. In February, 15,000 of those students will be named finalists. About half of those finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship worth thousands of dollars.

Semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

The academically talented high school seniors are selected based on their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.

The National Merit Scholarship Program was founded in 1955 to identify and honor scholastically talented American youth and to encourage them to develop their abilities to the fullest.

Semifinalists are the highest scoring entrants in each state. Qualifying scores vary from state to state and from year to year, but the scores of all Semifinalists are extremely high. NMSC provides scholarship application materials to Semifinalists through their high schools. To be considered for a National Merit® Scholarship, Semifinalists must advance to Finalist standing in the competition by meeting high academic standards and all other requirements explained in the information provided to each Semifinalist.

