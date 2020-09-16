West Nile in Grand Prairie-Mosquito Ground Spray Schedule

The City of Grand Prairie reports two West Nile Virus positive mosquito sample and will ground spray on Wednesday, September 16 and Thursday, September 17 depending on weather conditions, starting at 9 p.m.

Area 1: This area is bound by Jefferson Street on the north, SE 10th Street on the east, Trigg Street and Vought Place on the south, and SE 2nd Street on the west.

Area 2: This area is bound by Arkansas Road to the north, Hwy 161 Service Road to the east, Warrior Trail to the south, and Waterwood Drive to the west.

Residents in this area are advised to stay indoors, keep pets inside, and cover fish ponds during those times. Spraying will be rescheduled if wind speeds are above 10 mph or in the event of rain. All residents are asked to help eliminate the areas that mosquitoes need to breed by emptying, removing or covering any receptacle that can hold water.

A map of these areas are available at www.gptx.org.

All Grand Prairie residents are asked to help eliminate the areas that mosquitoes need to breed by emptying, removing or covering any receptacle that can hold water.

To prevent mosquito bites, residents are advised to use an insect repellent containing at least 30 percent DEET (lower concentration for children) and stay indoors at dawn and dusk.

The City of Grand Prairie conducts regular tests on mosquito samples throughout the city

as part of its West Nile Virus surveillance program. For more information on vector control in Grand Prairie, please visit: www.gptx.org/FighttheBite