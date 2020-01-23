Twenty Mansfield ISD Students Selected As All State Musicians

Congratulations Mansfield All State Musicians

MANSFIELD- Twenty Mansfield ISD fine arts students have proven they are among the top high school musicians in the state.

Fourteen MISD band students and six choir students were named All-State musicians by the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA). According to TMEA, it is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.

The young musicians undergo multiple rounds of auditions to achieve the designation. Out of the 68,000 students who auditioned, approximately 1,780 students were selected to perform in one of 15 ensembles.

The performances will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at the annual TMEA Conference in San Antonio. Prior to the performance, the All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors.

In addition, the Mary Orr Intermediate School Concert Choir was invited to perform at the 2020 TMEA Convention based on a submitted recording.

Congratulations to the invited choir and the following MISD All-State musicians:

Band:

Ben Agnew – Lake Ridge High School (12th grade), Oboe

Dillon Akerman – Lake Ridge High School (11th grade), Percussion

Alyssa Boortz – Legacy High School (11th grade), Bass Clarinet

Hayden Bustos – Lake Ridge High School (11th grade), Euphonium

Isabella Garcia – Summit High School (12th grade), French horn

Andrew Geelen – Lake Ridge High School (12th grade), Bass Clarinet

Joey Henriquez – Mansfield High School (12th grade), Clarinet

Sophie Henry – Legacy High School (12th grade), Flute

Agustin Martinez – Timberview High School (12th grade), Bass trombone

Cameron McKenzie – Lake Ridge High School (11th grade), Tuba

Donovan Neal – Summit High School (12th grade), Bassoon

Stephanie Nguyen – Summit High School (12th grade), Piccolo

Jayce Overton – Mansfield High School (12th grade), Contrabassoon

Kyra Ullman – Mansfield High School (11th grade), Oboe

Choir:

Rebekah Hollingsworth – Mansfield High School (12th grade), Soprano 1

Graham Hughes – Mansfield High School (11th grade), Tenor 2

Justin Jolly – Summit High School (12th grade), Tenor 1

Marcela Estrada Di Nisio – Summit High School (11th grade), Alto 1

Aramide Ogunmekan – Mansfield High School (12th grade), Alto 2

Kristianna Woller – Legacy High School (12th grade), Soprano 2

