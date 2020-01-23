Kadence Dixon, DeSoto 4th Grade Student Wins DeSoto ISD Spelling Bee

Kadence Dixon Wins DeSoto ISD Spelling Bee

DESOTO- On January 22, 2020, thirteen finalists representing DeSoto ISD schools competed in this year’s District Spelling Bee. Students competed at the campus level to advance to the district competition.

Kadence Dixon, a 4th-grade student at Ruby Young Elementary, correctly spelled “throttle” to win the spelling bee. Dixon will represent the district at the Dallas County Public School Spelling Bee, which will take place on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Ranchview High School auditorium in Irving, Texas.

To prepare for the event, students studied a variety of words provided through resources from Scripps National Spelling Bee. Students are also able to use other resources such as dictionaries, spelling bee preparation apps and websites, and publications geared toward spelling bee participant readiness.

Congratulations to the Runner-Up

Keyona Etier, an 8th-grade student attending Curtistene S. McCowan Middle School, is the district runner-up and will serve as the DeSoto ISD alternate. Winners of the Dallas County Public School Spelling Bee will advance to the 62nd Annual Golden Chick Dallas Regional Spelling Bee, which will be held March 7, 2020.

DeSoto ISD congratulates all finalists for their hard work in this year’s academic competition. In addition, we would like to thank the judges, pronouncer, families, and DeSoto ISD employees for making this year’s spelling bee a success.

2020 DeSoto ISD Campus Spelling Bee Finalists:

East Middle School

2020 DeSoto ISD Spelling Bee Campus Finalists School Winner Runner-Up Cockrell Hill Elementary Nicholas Smith Diego Galvan Frank Moates Elementary Benjamin Quaye Isaiah Moore Katherine Johnson TMA Aavion Moore Meghyn Jones Ruby Young Elementary Maureen Wright Kadence Dixon Woodridge Elementary Miguel Aranda Miracle Rodgers Kaleb Torres McCowan Middle School Keyona Etier Rakiyah Wilson

