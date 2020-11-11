Tri-City Animal Shelter & Adoption Center Assists With 40 Dogs

ASPCA Removes 40 Dogs from Overcrowded Property in Western Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas—The ASPCA ® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is collaborating with Texas-based animal welfare organizations, including the Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) and Tri-City Animal Shelter & Adoption Center , to assist with the care and placement of 40 dogs removed from the property of overwhelmed pet owners near San Angelo, Texas. The ASPCA removed the animals, including puppies, from the property on Tuesday, November 10 and transported them to the Fort Worth area for immediate care.

The animals were found living in and on the property of an overcrowded mobile home in substandard conditions with inadequate access to food and some suffering from medical issues that will require veterinary treatment. When the pet owners realized they could not provide proper care for the animals they agreed to voluntarily surrender them to the ASPCA.

Save

“The ASPCA is pleased to be in a position where we have the expertise and resources to support pet owners in need and improve the lives of animals in communities across the country,” said Kyle Held, director of investigations for the ASPCA. “While some of these animals will require medical treatment and behavioral rehabilitation, we’re thankful for the Humane Society of North Texas and Tri-City Animal Shelter & Adoption Center for assisting us with this case and we’re thrilled to help prepare these dogs for the next chapter in their lives.”

More than 20 of the dogs removed from the property were relocated to HSNT where they will receive medical treatment and behavioral evaluations before being made available for adoption in the coming days. The remaining animals were temporarily transported to Tri-City Animal Shelter where they will receive daily care and medical exams from ASPCA staff.

Animals Will Travel to North Carolina

The dogs receiving care at the Tri-City Animal Shelter will soon be relocated to the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center in Weaverville, N.C. The ASPCA is partnering with Wings of Rescue to fly the animals to North Carolina, where they will receive behavioral evaluations and additional care to prepare them for adoption. For more information about the dogs transported to the Humane Society of North Texas, visit www.hsnt.org or call 817-332-4768.

The ASPCA deploys nationally to assist local authorities in animal cruelty and neglect cases including animal fighting, hoarding, and puppy mills. It also provides local communities with resources including grant funding and training to effectively assist animals during cruelty and disaster situations.

About the ASPCA ®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is the first animal welfare organization in North America and serves as the nation’s leading voice for animals. More than two million supporters strong, the ASPCA’s mission is to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, the ASPCA is a national leader in the areas of anti-cruelty, community outreach and animal health services. For more information, please visit www.ASPCA.org , and be sure to follow the ASPCA on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Save

Comments

comments