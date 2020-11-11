Dallas County Reports Over 1200 Cases For 3rd Day In A Row

Dallas County Reports 1,304 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

Today, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,304 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 926 confirmed cases and 378 probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 105,377 cases (PCR test), including 1,138 confirmed deaths. There is a cumulative total of 8,931 probable cases (antigen test), including 19 probable deaths.

The additional deaths being reported today includes the following:

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Average 30 New Cases Per 100,000 Residents

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 44 has increased to 779, which is a rate of 30.0 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 14.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 44 (week ending 10/31/20). A provisional total of 608 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 44, an almost two-fold increase from the numbers of children diagnosed in this age group 4 weeks earlier (CDC week ending 10/3/2020).

There were 579 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Tuesday, November 10. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 574 for the same time period, which represents around 20 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. The number of individuals in acute care increased by 100 in a 24 hour period.

We are extremely concerned about the current trajectory and potential spread related to the upcoming holidays. Please heed the public health warnings and stay home beyond necessary trips outside the home. Avoid all social gatherings, especially bars, indoor restaurants, house parties where masking and distancing may be relaxed.

Additionally, Table 9 below is from the November 10, 2020 Dallas County Health and Human Services 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary. Table 9 is a summary of confirmed and probable cases and deaths over the past 16 weeks in Dallas County.

Save

“Our COVID numbers for the third day in a row exceed 1,200 cases. Today, we have 1,304 new COVID cases and three additional deaths. Over the last 10 days, five of those days have been above 1,000 cases a day. Yesterday, we saw the second biggest jump in hospitalizations for COVID that we’ve experienced thus far. We are at a very dangerous point in the fight against COVID. We are staring down the barrel of the largest spike that we have seen to date in COVID cases.

It’s imperative that everyone avoid crowds to the fullest extent possible and wear their mask whenever outside their home. It is also incredibly important that to the fullest extent possible, people telecommute in their work. A significant increase in telecommuting could get us to 65% compliance which would take our R-naught score to 1 and stop this incredible increase in COVID cases.

It’s up to all of us to do what we can to flatten the curve. The hospitals need your help. Please don’t delay. Begin your telecommuting and think about ways to celebrate holidays only with your nuclear family and avoid crowds,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Save

Comments

comments