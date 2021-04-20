Thrift Studio LIVE Features “Designers of Color”

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Interior Designer Nikki Chu joins Dwell with Dignity’s Thrift Studio LIVE, with Zara Taitt selected their premiere interior designer, April 19-30. Eco-conscious home furnishings from Districtt are also featured to celebrate Earth Day.

Dwell with Dignity’s Thrift Studio LIVE returns in 2021 with a hybrid experience offering virtual or in-person shopping at a West Village location. Both shopping experiences feature artfully-designed vignettes and unique home décor items. All items are available to purchase (while supplies last) at extreme discounts. One hundred percent of proceeds benefit Dwell with Dignity’s mission to transform lives through design for those struggling with homelessness and poverty. Thrift Studio LIVE takes place twice a year in the spring and fall. Thrift Studio, the nonprofit’s largest annual fundraiser and month-long pop-up store, arrives in late summer.

Designers of Color

Dwell with Dignity is elevating Thrift Studio LIVE to showcase “Designers of Color.” The budding talent is curated by award-winning celebrity interior designer, author, and trendsetter Nikki Chu. She has designed projects for Hollywood elites such as Gabrielle Union, Nick Cannon, Tyra Banks, and Sasha and Malia Obama. Nikki is a lifestyle and design expert for several television networks such aHGTV, E!, Oxygen, and OWN Network, and stars in her own makeover show called “UNBOXED with Nikki Chu” on the Aspire network.

Chu selected Zara Taitt as Thrift Studio LIVE’s premiere interior designer, who has created a beautifully-furnished vignette to inspire and shop. Taitt, the Senior Interior Designer and Executive of Operations at Jan Showers & Associates, has worked on a large scope of residential interior design projects throughout the U.S., and in Toronto and London. She was featured on Pholio Co.’s “Diversity in Design in Dallas” and Brentano’s “Framing the Future” in 2020. She joined Dwell with Dignity as a board member in 2021.

“This initiative to help create and sustain a more equal and inclusive industry of interior designers is incredibly important to Dwell with Dignity,” remarks Ashley Sharp, the non-profit’s executive director. “To launch it with such talented designers as Nikki Chu and Zara Taitt is a dream.”

Pre-Earth Day Shopping Event

Dwell with Dignity’s stance on social impact design also extends to the environment. The fact is 19.6 billion pounds of furniture ends up in a landfill each year. In honor of Earth Day, Dwell with Dignity is partnering with Districtt a Dallas based start-up changing how furniture is consumed. Districtt offers upscale furnishings and home decor via monthly subscription. By coupling this curated offering with seamless delivery and retrieval, Districtt provides design conscious, urban dwellers furniture freedom and interrupts the low cost, disposal furniture cycle. This circular furniture system keeps furniture out of landfills and reduces carbon emissions that contribute to climate change. www.districtt.com

On April 21 (the day before Earth Day) from 5-7 p.m. at the West Village pop-up, guests are in invited to shop Districtt furnishings. Enjoy complimentary signature drinks by Ketel One Botanical, Baileys, Tanqueray Gin & Tonic, and more while you shop. The event kicks off a weekend long pop up hosted by Districtt at West Village, with ten percent of proceeds donated to Dwell with Dignity. The event is produced by Pairr, a digital platform that connects users to customized, invitation-only experiences.

Dwell with Dignity

Dwell with Dignity is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to help families escape poverty and homelessness through design, one family at a time. We partner with the interior design industry and social services agencies to provide home furnishings to families who have managed to obtain permanent housing, but do not have the funds to purchase the many items needed to make their new residence a home, including all furniture, art, bedding, kitchen supplies, food in the pantry and their first night’s meal. With the assistance that DwD provides, a huge burden is lifted from the families we serve. They can now focus on their jobs, their children and their futures. Academics improve. Play dates are made. Plans are made for birthdays, holiday gatherings and family dinners, setting the stage for breaking the cycle of poverty and setting up future generations for success

The West Village popup store, #103 at 3699 McKinney Avenue, is open April 22-24 and 29-30 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. or by appointment. Masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged. For additional information, call 214-599-7974 or visit dwellwithdignity.org.

