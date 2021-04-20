51st annual USA Film Festival at Angelika Film Center

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

The 51st annual USA Film Festival returns to the Angelika Film Center in Dallas for in-person screenings April 21-25. The USA Film Festival is one of the oldest film festivals in the U.S. It was the first festival to devote itself to the American filmmaker back in 1970, and today presents over 50 days of diverse programs every year.

“We are so glad to be able to celebrate Dallas Arts Month and bring our program to the community,” says USAFF Managing Director Ann Alexander. “With support from our Sponsors, this year’s program will be presented as all-free-admission. We know that a lot of people are experiencing financial challenges and that people have missed being able to get out to a theater and see a movie. We wanted to present a diverse and accessible program,” she added.

USA Film Festival Schedule

The festival’s feature film programs include Johan von Sydow’s “Tiny Tim: King For a Day,” and Mariem Pérez Riera’s “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It.” Sonia Kennebeck’s “Enemies of the State,” Euros Lyn’s “Dream Horse,” and Anders Thomas Jensen’s “Riders of Justice” are also featured. Nicole Riegel’s “Holler,” Ben Sharrock’s “Limbo,” Luke Holland’s “Final Account,” and Ümran Safter’s “Leave the Door Open” are also on the schedule. Tracey Deer’s “Beans,” Joe Duca’s “Her Name Was Jo,” and Arnold Lim’s “All-in Madonna” are also featured at the festival.

Save

“The full line-up includes new feature films, documentaries and true stories, and dozens of short films” Alexander said. “And, of course, safety measures will be in place. Masks will be required and social distancing seating protocols will be observed for this year’s contact-free event.”

Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance by calling The Festival office at 214-821-6300. No walk-up tickets will be available. Additional programs featuring Master Artists will be scheduled later in the year. For more details and to view the full schedule, visit usafilmfestival.com.

Festival Sponsors

USA Film Festival 51 is supported in part by the City of Dallas Office of Arts & Culture, the Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Presenting Sponsors include TACA – The Arts Community Alliance, Sidley LLP, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, Gaedeke Group, Carol and Alan J. Bernon Family Charitable Foundation, Moody Fund for the Arts, Headington Company, Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District, Mary Fox and Laura Fox, Norma’s Café, Dallas Creative Industries, The Downtown Business News, and the Angelika Film Center.

Save

The USA Film Festival is a year-round film festival featuring 50 days of programs. The USA Film Festival is a 51-year-old Dallas-based 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to the recognition and promotion of excellence in the film and video arts. Year-round events include the annual KidFilm® Festival; monthly screenings; special programs and premieres; and the USA Film Festival, held each Spring. Throughout the year, the Festival presents a variety of membership, exhibition, educational, and cultural programs designed to promote equity and equality, and to bring together audiences and artists for a “live cinema” experience.

Comments

comments