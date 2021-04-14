Celebrate Mother Nature During Bingham House’s Earth Day Garden Dinner

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Earth Day Garden Dinner Party

DALLAS (April 8, 2021) – Enjoy the beautiful Texas spring weather around a table with friends while celebrating Mother Earth during Bingham House’s special Earth Day Garden Dinner Party.

On Earth Day, April 22, Bingham House will serve a five-course themed meal with special wine pairings. Serving fresh ingredients, fruits and vegetables to celebrate what Mother Earth has provided, the menu will include:

Edible Garden Display.

Cucumber, Avocado and crab salad with radish and Fresno chili.

Greek Spring Soup with Roasted Chicken, orzo, peas, dill and lemon.

Grilled Local Beef with carrot purée, crispy carrots and chimmi.

Strawberry and Mint Shortcake with white chocolate cream

Tickets are just $75 per guest. To make a reservation for this event, visit BinghamHouse.com/Events.

What: Bingham House is hosting a five-course Earth Day Garden Dinner Party

When: Thursday, April 22 from 7-9 p.m.

Where: Bingham House located at 800 S. Chestnut St. in McKinney

The health and safety of its guests and team members are Bingham House’s top priority. To ensure a safe, socially distanced event, Bingham House is significantly limiting the number of tickets sold for this event, and it will be held outside, weather permitting.

Since 1883, Bingham House has stood as a symbol of Southern hospitality and will continue to do so for generations to come. This centuries-old, Colonial home transforms into your modern dream venue, ideal for every precious milestone in your life. From weddings of up to 150 to offsite board meetings, Bingham House’s team will help plan an unforgettable event with ease, at an exceptional value. To discuss an event, call 972.904.9277 or email [email protected]

About Bingham House

Established in 1883, Bingham House has a rich history of Southern hospitality. Under new ownership in 2020, Bingham House has been extensively refreshed to add modern amenities while preserving its historic charm. Located in McKinney, Texas, Bingham House is a rare historical gem that offers a blank canvas for events of all needs and sizes. From dream weddings to interactive group experiences, the private event space features a mix of nostalgic charm and chic contemporary design, making a perfect space to host any event. Bingham House has three versatile spaces to host events: The House, Event Hall and Courtyard, which include rental tables, chairs and a few pieces of accent furniture. Bingham House provides its own caterer and beverage service. To learn more about Bingham House, visit binghamhouse.com.

