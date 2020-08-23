Thrift Studio benefits Dwell with Dignity

Thrift Studio, Dwell with Dignity’s annual fundraiser, will be August 28 to September 26 this year. Ticketed VIP Preview Parties are August 26-27. The pop-up store at The International on Turtle Creek showcases vignettes of luxurious home furnishings, décor, and original art. Best of all, all donated items are for sale at dramatically reduced prices. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit Dwell with Dignity.

The VIP Preview Party, formerly an evening event, is now being held over two days, August 26 and 27, but the Aug. 26th date has sold out. Extended hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In order to prevent crowds and manage traffic flow, various entry times will be designated. Ticket-holders will receive an email link to schedule their time slot. Tickets for the Aug. 27 event are $125 each, and include champagne, desserts, and a premier shopping experience. Visit thriftstudio.com to purchase.

Thrift Studio Safety Precautions

Adhering to health and social distancing regulations during the novel pandemic, Dwell with Dignity is instilling safety procedures and policies to ensure a fun, safe shopping experience. Shoppers are required to wear masks and gloves (gloves provided by Dwell with Dignity) and practice six-foot social distancing. Dwell with Dignity will also provide contactless payment and a plastic divider at checkout. A professional disinfectant cleaning company will be used throughout Thrift Studio’s four-week run. The immense 12,000-square foot showroom provides ample space for social distancing, and Dwell with Dignity will restrict capacity to 35 shoppers at one time.

Safety precautions aside, Thrift Studio will be as exciting and inspiring as ever. Shay Geyer of IBB Design serves as this year’s Thrift Studio Honorary Chair. ALG Collective’s four artists – Anna Curnes, Melissa Ellis, Annie Griffeth, and Christi Meril – serve as Art Co-Chairs. The 2020 Thrift Studio interior designers include: Cathy Kincaid Interiors, Jenkins Interiors, Madre Dallas, M Wilcox Design, Morgan Farrow Interiors, Pickering House Interiors, Twelve Twenty, and Lindley Arthur Interiors.

Thrift Studio is located at 150 Turtle Creek Blvd., and provides one-third of the operating revenue for Dwell with Dignity. The nonprofit changes lives through design by bringing good design to those who can afford it the least.

Executive Director of Dwell with Dignity Ashley Sharp says, “During these times of home isolation, interior design is more important than ever to provide a sense of stability, comfort, tranquility, and pride to face today’s insecurities and fears. We cannot continue our mission of transforming lives through design without the support of our largest fundraiser, Thrift Studio.”

Dwell with Dignity

Dwell with Dignity is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization. Their mission is to help families escape poverty and homelessness through design, one family at a time. They partner with the interior design industry and social services agencies to provide home furnishings to families who have obtained permanent housing, but lack funds to purchase items to make their new residence a home. This includes all furniture, art, bedding, kitchen supplies, food in the pantry, and their first night’s meal. With the assistance that DwD provides, a huge burden is lifted from the families we serve. They can now focus on their jobs, their children and their futures. For more information visit dwellwithdignity.org.

