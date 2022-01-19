Three Midlothian ISD Campuses In Red Tier, Eight in Yellow

26 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

We’re beginning to sound a lot like a broken record, but the COVID spread continues in Midlothian ISD and Ellis County. Today’s MISD Dashboard shows three campuses have entered the red tier: LaRue Miller (6.34%), Mt. Peak (4.99%) and J.A. Vitosky (4.98%) all elementary schools. Eight campuses are in the yellow tier, with only one campus (Heritage High School) remaining in the green.

Last week all campuses were in green when Midlothian ISD decided to cancel classes on Friday due to staffing shortages. It remains to be seen whether this current increase will lead to another shutdown.

Dolores McClatchey Elementary sent this email to parents yesterday:

Dear DME Families,

As a school, we are now in the yellow tier of the covid tier system.

We will not have before or after school clubs this week. We will also cancel our Friday LAMP time classes.

In the yellow tier, we are unable to accept visitors at DME.

We will implement no-contact check-in and check-out procedures.

Fingers crossed this wave of covid cases will pass quickly.

I will update when our tier color changes!

Thank you for supporting us and working with us as we navigate January!

Parents say they’re receiving so many emails about class exposures they can’t keep track anymore. Others are expressing frustration with the situation wondering how their children can avoid exposure with cases this high. Some are tired of being notified of exposure, and say they aren’t even reading them. Students are also frustrated with the situation as their teachers are out sick, and they often find their class combined with another class.

Hospitalizations Also Increased Today

Today, Ellis County reports 476 new COVID-19 cases, 31 probable cases and 445 confirmed. Positivity rate in Ellis County is 42.5%. Number of fatalities in Ellis County increased by two for a total of 506, this is measured from the beginning of the pandemic. Hospitalizations increased again with 83 patients hospitalized in Ellis County. Fourteen patients are in the ICU and 69 patients on a MedSurg unit.

So, where’s the good news? Texas DSHS says there are some signs Omicron is beginning to slow down, although hospital capacity remains strained.

From DSHS on Facebook today:

Omicron continues to spread rapidly through Texas communities and strain hospital capacity. Some signs that the increase in spread is starting to slow.

#COVID19TX update:

⬆️50,519 new confirmed cases (7-day avg)

⬆️106 fatalities reported (7-day avg)

⬆️12,905 current hospitalizations

The risk of infection is very high. Vaccines are the safest way to teach your immune system how to protect against the virus. Be up to date on COVID vaccines for the best protection from severe illness and disruption to daily life.

COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge without ID or insurance. Find convenient and easy ways to get vaccinated, go to CovidVaccine.Texas.gov

or Vaccines.gov