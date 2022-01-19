ROISD Citizen’s Facility Planning Committee to Present Recommendation For a Bond

10 shares Facebook

Special Called Red Oak ISD Board Meeting Tomorrow Night To Review Bond Recommendation

Since fall 2021, a Citizen’s Facility Planning Committee (CFPC) of just under 50 diverse members has been meeting to develop a plan for the future facility development of the district. They have sat through hours of presentations on growth and demographics, facility assessments, financial situations, and implications of various scenarios for building construction, improvements, and renovations.

The CFPC then worked through committee decision processes and consensus building to determine which potential projects are needed for the future of the district and should be recommended to the Board for a bond to be sent to the voters.

“We had over a dozen projects to consider, and everyone agrees the academic facilities are vital to the future for our children. We also know the other facilities are not up to standards and our children deserve better,” stated CFPC Co-Chair Tally Ward. “We also agree as a committee that all community members deserve the right to decide. With the ability to place projects on different propositions, we can allow the community the final decision.”

The CFPC Co-Chairs will present the Committee recommendation to the Board during a Special Called Board Meeting on Thursday, January 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Red Oak High School Performing Arts Center (PAC). This will allow for more individuals to attend in person, but the event will also be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFv4vF1DsoA

Individuals wishing to speak after the Citizen’s Facility Planning Committee Presentation will need to complete a speaker card in the foyer before the 6:30 p.m. start date.

There will not be any action taken at the Special Called Board Meeting. The Board, if they choose to, will place the action item to call for a bond on the next Regular Board Meeting currently scheduled for January 24 at 7 p.m. at the ROHS PAC.

“The Committee is excited to bring this recommendation to the Board,” said CFPC Co-Chair Bryan Bell. “We know that since the previous bond failed we have ground to make up, but our students deserve it. This Committee agrees that the propositions will allow the community to decide.”

“We know that the community supports our public schools, but seeing the need first hand and considering the projected growth has been eye-opening,” CFPC Co-Chair Gabe Garcia added. “We know this bond is built on making the district a better place for our students.”

RED OAK ISD KEY DATES:

• Thursday, January 20, 6:30 p.m. at the Red Oak HS PAC

Special Called Board Meeting – Citizen’s Facility Planning Committee Presentation

• Monday, January 24, 7 p.m. at the Red Oak HS PAC

Board Meeting – Bond Recommendation

• If a bond is called and Board approved, the election date would be Saturday, May 7, 2022