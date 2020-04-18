Grand Prairie Libraries Begin No-Contact Check-Outs

Check Out Books & DVDs from Grand Prairie Libraries With No Contact Grand Prairie- The Grand Prairie Libraries will begin No-Contact Check-outs on Monday April 20th. Library users may place holds on books and DVDs, and pick them up later while maintaining social distancing. Pick up is available at the Main and Warmack Libraries in the afternoons.

How to use:

Use our library webpage to place holds on the books, DVDs or playaway audiobooks you’d like to check out, or phone us. Kits and backpacks are currently not available. Please be aware: not every book in the catalog is immediately available (some may be in temporary quarantine). When you place your hold, indicate either the Main or Warmack Library.

Wait until you are notified by text or email that your items are ready. We aim for pickup by the next business day. If you are unsure if we have your correct e-mail or phone number to text, please e-mail gplibrary@gptx.org to let us know.

Come pick up your items between 2 pm and 6 pm, Monday through Friday. When you get here, call to let us know you’re arrived. Call 972-237-5700 for the Main Library, and 972-237-5770 for the Warmack Library. Staff will put you on hold while your items are retrieved. A library staffer will bring your bagged items to a outdoor holding spot – not your car.

When staff return inside, they will come back on the line to say your items can be picked up. You must stay in your car until we tell you your items are ready to be picked up. The items will be outside the building in a bag with your name on it. A date due slip will be on the bag. Double-check your bag.

For everyone’s safety, please don’t intercept library workers to take your bag before you are told it is okay to pick up your materials. To maintain safety during the process: Staff is wearing masks and gloves.

Surfaces are being cleaned regularly.

No interpersonal contact during checkout process.

Returned items are being held in quarantine for 4 days.

Items may be returned through library book drops, or simply keep them until we reopen. No overdue fines will be charged while we are closed.

In addition, the Lake Parks Book Locker will return to service beginning Friday, April 17. When placing holds, indicate the Book Locker as your destination. Located at the corner of Lynne Creek and Lake Ridge, the Book Locker is available for the pick-up and return of library items 24/7. The Main Library is located at 901 Conover Dr. The Warmack Library is located at 760 Bardin, at the corner of Robinson Rd.

