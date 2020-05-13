105 Total COVID-19 Cases In Lancaster

By
News Staff
-
0
COVID-19 in Lancaster

Lancaster Confirms 12 Additional COVID-19 Cases

Lancaster, TX – As of May 12, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is
reporting a total of 6,359 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County. Of the 6,359 positive cases, 105 are within the City of Lancaster. Dallas County is also reporting a total of 148 deaths.

Of the 1,113 patients requiring hospitalization, two-thirds (66%) were under the age of 65, and about half did not have any chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in under a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Eighty percent (80%) of the patients requiring hospitalization are those who reported employment as critical infrastructure workers. These include: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders, and other essential functions.

Thirty-nine percent (39%) of the deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourage residents to:

  • Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care.
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to
    do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol- base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household
    cleaning spray or wipes.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

For anyone who may have been in contact with the virus, please contact the Dallas County hotline at 972-692-2780.

For the most updated information, please visit the City’s website at lancaster-tx.com/1372/COVID-19.

Here are the aggregate capacity totals for Tuesday, as reported by the 25 hospitals:

Total beds: 5,713
Beds occupied: 3,581
Total ICU beds: 827
ICU beds occupied: 542
Total ventilators: 948
Ventilators in use: 324

Please note that the numbers represent a point-in-time snapshot and might fluctuate throughout the day. Hospitals also may be able to expand bed capacity if necessary.

COVID-19 in Lancaster
  • Save

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.