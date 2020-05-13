105 Total COVID-19 Cases In Lancaster

Lancaster Confirms 12 Additional COVID-19 Cases
Lancaster, TX – As of May 12, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is
reporting a total of 6,359 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County. Of the 6,359 positive cases, 105 are within the City of Lancaster. Dallas County is also reporting a total of 148 deaths.
Of the 1,113 patients requiring hospitalization, two-thirds (66%) were under the age of 65, and about half did not have any chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in under a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
Eighty percent (80%) of the patients requiring hospitalization are those who reported employment as critical infrastructure workers. These include: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders, and other essential functions.
Thirty-nine percent (39%) of the deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourage residents to:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to
do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol- base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household
cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
For anyone who may have been in contact with the virus, please contact the Dallas County hotline at 972-692-2780.
For the most updated information, please visit the City’s website at lancaster-tx.com/1372/COVID-19.
Here are the aggregate capacity totals for Tuesday, as reported by the 25 hospitals:
Total beds: 5,713
Beds occupied: 3,581
Total ICU beds: 827
ICU beds occupied: 542
Total ventilators: 948
Ventilators in use: 324
Please note that the numbers represent a point-in-time snapshot and might fluctuate throughout the day. Hospitals also may be able to expand bed capacity if necessary.