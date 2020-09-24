Grand Prairie Farmers Market Best In Texas

Grand Prairie Farmers Market #1 in Texas, #13 In Nation

GRAND PRAIRIE – The Farmers Market in Grand Prairie received the thumbs up again this year. Voted number one in Texas, the Farmers Market in Grand Prairie is about more than just fresh produce. Locals and visitors alike also enjoy themed Saturdays that definitely wet the taste buds.

Located on Main Street just east of President George Bush Turnpike, Grand Prairie’s Farmers Market has been a treasure to Grand Prairie and the surrounding community for 11 years. In fact, it is one of the anchors for downtown Grand Prairie. The weekly market features locally grown fruits and vegetables, plants, tamales, baked goods, salsas, dips, relishes, eggs, honey, chips, soaps, candles and more.

The Farmers Market hosts many great events – from the Crawfish Boil and Hatch Chile Fest, to the three-day Main Street Fest that brings in tens of thousands of festival goers throughout the year.

See their website for a list of farmers and market vendors: www.gptx.org/farmersmarket. If you are interested in being a vendor at Grand Prairie Farmers Market, contact Ray Kunze, Manager of Farmers Market at 972-237-8100 or email [email protected]

Award Winning Farmers Market

“This year, Grand Prairie’s Farmers Market was once again voted #1 Market in Texas through American Farmland Trust,” Kelly Eddlemon, City of Grand Prairie Marketing Supervisor for the Parks, Arts and Recreation department said.

Past awards from American Farmland Trust include 2014 – Top 3 Farmers Markets in Texas; 2015 – #1 in Texas; Top 10 in Nation; 2016 – #1 in Texas; Top 10 in Nation; 2017 – #1 in Texas; Top 10 in Nation and now in 2020 – #1 in Texas; #13 in Nation.

The history of Grand Prairies Farmers Market at Market Square began when Market Square was designed by Killis Almond and built by Phillips/May. A city facility, the Grand Prairie Sports Facilities Development Corporation contributed $450,000 toward the cost of the $1.2 million park. Construction began in March 2009 and the grand opening was held Oct. 24, 2009.

Market Square Grand Prairie

Market Square is a one-half acre park with a building that features bays for up to six vehicles to sell produce and other goods. The architecture is reminiscent of a red barn with a corrugated tin roof, evoking ties with the city’s history. A pavilion extends the ability to include more vendors for farmers’ market just to the west of the barn. Shade structures, landscaping, benches, and a paved area provide space for outdoor entertainment. A “pot-belly” water tower sits on the corner near the same location a similar tower stood in the early 1900s. It acts as a directional beacon for those looking for Market Square.

Market Square is home to the Farmers Market, open on Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon, Spring through December.

