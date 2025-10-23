The Outsiders Opens in Dallas Music Hall at Fair Park Nov. 4

Facebook

The Outsiders, Tony Award® winning Best Musical based on the S.E. Hinton novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture, opens in Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Presented by Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America, the show runs Nov. 4-16 as part of the 2025/2026 Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.

Tickets for The Outsiders are available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2728. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing [email protected].

In Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade, and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

The Outsiders Features Dallas Native

The role of “Sodapop Curtis” is played by Dallas native Corbin Drew Ross, a Guyer High School graduate and winner of the 2023 Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards. Corbin went on to compete nationally at the Jimmy Awards in NYC and finished as a top 8 finalist.

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

The Outsiders Creative Team

The Outsiders features Scenography by Tony Award nominees AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, and Sound Design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer. Also featured is Projection Design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick & Lillis Meeh, Hair & Wig Design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, and Makeup Design by Tishonna Ferguson.

Additional creative team members are Sound Effects Specialist Taylor Bense, Creative Consultant Jack Viertel. Speech Text & Dialect Coach Gigi Buffington, Sensitivity Specialist Ann C James. Music Supervision & Additional Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Matt Hinkley, and Music Direction by Remy Kurs. Production Supervision by Beverly Jenkins, Production Stage Management by Edmond O’Neal. Casting is by The TRC Company/Xavier Rubiano, CSA.

Awards and Reviews

The Outsiders opened on Broadway on April 11, 2024, to rave reviews and continues to play to sold out houses at the Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street). The New York Post proclaims The Outsiders as “THE BEST NEW MUSICAL OF THE SEASON.” “STUNNING THINGS ARE HAPPENING ON THE STAGE OF THE JACOBS THEATER. Electrifying. Astonishing. Endlessly effective. The Outsiders has been made with so much love and sincerity. It is fair to call it golden.” says The New York Times.

Entertainment Weekly says, “The Outsiders has a heart of gold and THE POWER TO INSPIRE AN ENTIRE GENERATION.” “AN EXHILARATING WORLD OF MOVEMENT WITH HIGH-OCTANE CHOREOGRAPHY,” states New York Magazine. Time Out New York calls it “RAW AND MORE PULSE-POUNDING than anything else on Broadway right now.”

The Grammy-nominated Original Broadway Cast Recording of The Outsiders from Sony Masterworks Broadway is now available at https://theoutsidersbroadway.lnk.to/castalbum. The world premiere of The Outsiders was produced by La Jolla Playhouse, Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director and Debby Buchholz, Managing Director, in March 2023.

Broadway Dallas

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region. For more information, please visit BroadwayDallas.org.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office, and Broadway Brands. Led by 25-time Tony Award winner John Gore (Owner & CEO), Broadway Across America pioneered the Broadway subscription touring model and is a leading presenter of the first-class productions across more than 45 North American markets. Since inception, Broadway Across America has produced and/or invested in hundreds of Broadway, touring Broadway, and international productions that have won countless Tony awards and introduced millions of fans to the power of live theater.