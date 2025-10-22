Happy Times in Branson MO

Facebook

Branson MO is a happy place for my husband and me, and we always look forward to visiting this lovely Ozark Mountain town. Earlier this month we took a trip back to Branson with friends Rose and Doug Sturdivant, especially to see DAVID the Musical at the Sight & Sound Theatre. We made seat reservations for “DAVID” months in advance, since their spectacular productions (like Queen Esther, Noah, and Daniel) always sell out.

But there’s so much more to do in Branson MO, starting with the beautiful scenery on our drive through Oklahoma, Arkansas, and into Missouri. Passing by mountains, rivers, lakes, and trees starting to show fall foliage is a special treat for us. Back home in North Texas we’re just now entering Indian Summer/False Fall with temps still in the 80s and 90s.

Ozarker Lodge in Branson MO

We stayed at the Ozarker Lodge, a recently renovated, rustic lodge on scenic acreage with a creek, an inviting pool, and outdoor fire pits for roasting s’mores or just gathering with families and friends. It’s a great place for families, and features loads of kid-friendly activities like dive-in movies at the pool, crafts, and nature walks by the creek. We met a few of these families at the free continental breakfast the next day, and they said staying at the Ozarker made their Branson visit a bargain, thanks to its free activities for the kids.

After checking in at the lodge, we hurried off to see Dolly Parton’s Stampede, a family-friendly show with something for everyone. Stampede features pre-show entertainment with a Horse Walk, live bluegrass and country music, photo ops, and more. Taking our seats, we’re served a delicious four-course dinner as non-stop action begins in the arena. Dinner includes soup, biscuit, rotisserie chicken, pulled pork, corn, and mashed potatoes plus dessert with tea, lemonade, or Coke.

Dolly Parton’s Stampede

The Stampede show features rodeo competitions like barrel racing, along with a butterfly-themed aerialist that reminded us of Cirque du Soliel performers. It also features lots of flag waving, stunt riders, and rodeo clowns. Stampede’s soundtrack features several Dolly Parton songs such as “Love is Like a Butterfly,” along with patriotic music. With tickets priced at $70 for adults and $35 for kids, Stampede is an all-inclusive entertainment bargain (with really good food)for families.

We visited Branson’s newest attraction, the Butterfly Palace & Rainforest Adventure, the next day, and it was an unexpected highlight of our trip. Entering the humidity-controlled butterfly aviary, we were handed nectar floral tubes to attract butterflies. At one time I had three of the fragile beauties feeding from mine. This attraction is also very popular with families with younger kids, and watching their excitement at feeding butterflies—who sip the nectar through their tiny feet–was a joy.

Butterfly Palace

Ashley Mitchell, a gardener who was carefully replanting and tending exotic plants beloved by the free-flying butterflies, said she had “the best job in the world.” New butterflies are released throughout the day, with about 1,000 at a time representing 30-40 different breeds. We watched a film before entering the aviary, showing how the butterflies were transported from Costa Rican rainforests to the Butterfly Palace while in their chrysalis form (where they change from caterpillars into butterflies).

Butterfly Palace offers other activities, most geared toward kids, including arts and crafts, an Emerald Forest Mirror Maze, and Living Rainforest Critter Center. We spent about two hours there, but a family might easily stay longer to take advantage of all the kid-friendly activities. Admission is $33 for adults and $20 for kids with a variety of discounts available. Wristbands are good for three days, and we met several people who had returned from the previous day to see the 3D film or revisit the butterfly aviary.

(More about Branson MO and a review of DAVID coming tomorrow).