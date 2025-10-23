Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Take your pick from lots of fun Halloween happenings in DFW on Oct. 31, with Dio de los Muertos of the Day of the Dead festivities following on Nov. 2. Here are just a few ways to celebrate the spookiest season of the year.

Masquerade Murder Mystery at Sheraton Dallas

Trade costumes for clues at a riveting Halloween evening unlike any other: Masquerade Murder Mystery, inside the hotel’s speakeasy lounge, The Parlor. At 7 p.m. October 31, guests will step into a world of Venetian masks, intrigue, and suspense as they work together to solve a chilling crime before the masked menace slips away. The interactive experience includes chef-inspired hors d’oeuvres, decadent desserts, complimentary self-parking, and a chance to win two tickets to Sheraton Dallas’ interactive Mixology Monday class.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are $60 per person and must be purchased in advance. Guests must be 21+. This is not your average Halloween party. It’s an immersive night of mystery and indulgence in the heart of Downtown Dallas. Masks will be provided, but guests are encouraged to bring their own. The Parlor is located inside the Sheraton Dallas at 400 North Olive Street.

Salad and Go

With Halloween right around the corner, Salad and Go is celebrating the season with a new limited-time promotion. Customers who arrive in costume, or with a decorated vehicle, will receive a free drink on Oct. 31 with any purchase at all DFW Salad and Go locations. From fresh lemonades and teas to cold brews, there’s a treat for all guests joining the Halloween fun in costume.

Cosmic Howl at Meow Wolf Grapevine

This Halloween, the portals inside The Real Unreal shift into party mode for a one-night-only experience. Cosmic Howl, the annual Halloween takeover of Meow Wolf Grapevine, lands on Friday, October 31, transforming the exhibition into a sprawling house party with costumes, music, performances, and surreal surprises. The event is part of Meow Wolf’s Adulti-Verse series and is strictly 21 and over, with ID required at entry. Tickets on sale now.

Guests are encouraged to arrive in costume and step into an evening packed with live performances. DJs Jess Baroness and Bella Scratch will keep the energy high throughout the night with music, during a spooky burlesque show featuring Uptown Revue. The Circus Bitties join the lineup with their signature blend of spectacle and humor. The night will also include Peppercast’s virtual reality performers for an unexpected twist to the experience. Guests can partake in a scavenger hunt bingo for the chance to win prizes.

The night will culminate with the Cosmic Howl Costume Contest, a grand finale where the crowd will crown the winners and the boldest costumes will take home the glory. Early Bird entry for Cosmic Howl is at 6 p.m. The main event runs from 7-11 p.m. with DJs throughout the night. Enjoy a stage show from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., and the costume contest at 9:30 p.m.

“Halloween should always feel a little larger than life, and Cosmic Howl lets us do that on a scale only Meow Wolf can pull off,” said Jamie Weaver-Garia, General Manager of Meow Wolf Grapevine. “It’s our way of celebrating the spookiest night of the year with our fans who makes it unforgettable.”

Howl-O-Ween family event at Meow Wolf is October 26 from 12–6 p.m. with trick-or-treating, a flash mob, and a School of Rock performance. Find information about Cosmic Howl and all Halloween events at meowwolf.com.

Trick or Tea at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas

Celebrate Halloween in style with a whimsical twist on our iconic Afternoon Tea service- now back for the holidays. Trick or Tea invites guests to indulge in a bewitching assortment of seasonal delights, from seasonal pastries and specialty sweets inspired by the spirit of the season to savory finger sandwiches with autumnal flair.

Sip on our premium loose-leaf teas or elevate the afternoon with a glass of sparkling champagne as you take in the festive décor and refined atmosphere. Perfect for families and friends alike, this enchanting experience blends the playful spirit of Halloween with The Ritz-Carlton’s timeless sophistication. Costumes, creativity, and a touch of magic are all encouraged for this one-of-a-kind celebration. Only offered on Saturday October 25 (11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m.). One menu offering of $95 per adult and $39 for children 12 and under.

Cosmic Cocktails at Vincent’s Rooftop Lounge

The JW Marriott’s Cosmic Cocktails series launched Oct. 8 at Vincent’s Rooftop Lounge, bringing weekly twilight happy hours with skyline views and rotating activations. There’s tarot and lip print readings in October, stargazing in November, and aura photography in December. Seasonal cocktails include a color-shifting vodka-citrus Cosmo Cosmic and a chili-spiked Spicy Mango Margarita.

Beyond the rooftop, Dallas adds family-friendly and cultural Halloween options. Dallas Museum of Art, Perot Museum of Nature and Science, and Nasher Sculpture Center host fall late-night events, concerts, and screenings. For travelers looking to pair Halloween festivities with arts programming and skyline nightlife, Dallas delivers an itinerary that feels both seasonal and city-savvy.

Horror Hotel, Waterproof at The Statler

Waterproof, the acclaimed rooftop lounge at The Statler in downtown Dallas, invites guests to experience an evening at the Horror Hotel Halloween Rooftop Party. The fun kicks off at 9 p.m. and goes until the witching hour strikes at 2 a.m. Event attendees should come in costumes that will impress. Expect a night filled with a DJ playing the best Top 40 hits and hip-hop tunes to keep the energy alive.

Admission to Waterproof’s Halloween party starts with a limited number of early bird tickets available for just $15. General admission is $20. Options for guests who would like to upgrade their experience include VIP tickets for $35, VIP lounge or VIP cabana tickets for $200. Additionally, guests can purchase a VIP high-top standing table for $150. All event tickets are available for purchase at Eventbrite.

The event is for ages 21 and up, so grab your friends, wear your best costume and prepare for a Halloween experience you’ll never forget.

Visit waterproofdallas.com for more info.

Boos on 9 at the Monkey Bar

Celebrate Halloween this year, Monkey Bar on 9 atop the Tru by Hilton Hotel in Dallas is hosting Boos on 9, one of Dallas’ most spirited Halloween parties, complete with skyline views, a live DJ, costume contest, themed photo ops and spooky twists on the bar’s signature Mambo Taxis.

Dia de los Muertos at Artisan Circle in Fort Worth

Artisan Circle and La Cabrona are joining together once again for an unforgettable, annual Día de los Muertos celebration in the Fort Worth Cultural District. On Sunday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Crockett Street will be closed for an outdoor festival at Artisan Circle featuring Cultura Markets, local artisans, live music and family-friendly entertainment throughout the day. Guests can enjoy delicious street-style favorites like tacos, fruit cups and elotes from outdoor stands, while La Cabrona will offer its all-you-can-eat buffet. The celebration continues with drink specials, live mariachi performances and La Cabrona’s roaming Catrina.

La Catrina has become one of the most recognizable symbols of Día de los Muertos, embodying the belief that death is a natural part of life and that all people are equal in its presence. Originally created by Mexican artist José Guadalupe Posada, La Catrina represents elegance, tradition and cultural pride. Today, dressing as La Catrina during Día de los Muertos celebrations has become a cherished way to honor the holiday and its enduring message of remembrance and unity.

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a celebration of honoring our ancestors and it originated with the Aztecs. There are different traditions all throughout Mexico, from visiting the gravesites of loved ones to creating altars called “ofrendas” that are decorated with pan de Muerto, candles, photos of loved ones, flowers and other offerings.

The Día de los Muertos celebration at Artisan Circle is free to attend and open to all ages. Guests are encouraged to RSVP online to stay up-to-date on the event details. Free parking will be available in all Artisan Circle Garages for the celebration. This event is brought to you by La Cabrona, Artisan Circle, and La Pulga Spirits.