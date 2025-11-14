The Loop Dallas Secures $10.9M TxDOT Award for Southern Dallas Connectivity

Facebook

Highly Competitive Grant Funds a Landmark Bridge, a Critical Segment of Trinity Forest Spine Trail, Providing Additional Access to 110-Acre Parkdale Lake Greenspace

DALLAS, TX – November 14, 2025 – The Loop Dallas delivered a major victory for Dallas’ regional mobility and connectivity as the Texas Transportation Commission (governing body of Texas Department of Transportation) formally approved $10.9 million in funding for a critical segment of the Trinity Forest Spine Trail that will provide community access to 110-acre Parkdale Lake and surrounding greenspace.

This public funding success is the first secured for The Loop since 2021 and represents a crucial step toward completing the 50-mile urban circuit trail. The Loop Dallas was one of only 12 projects selected statewide for the highly competitive grant. The TxDOT award, which leverages an additional $3 million from the 2024 City of Dallas bond program, will fund a pedestrian bridge over an active Union Pacific (UP) rail line—a long-standing institutional barrier in Southern Dallas.

“We are profoundly grateful for the partnership and vision of TxDOT in supporting The Loop Dallas,” said Jeff Ellerman, Board Chairman of The Loop Dallas. “This $150 million legacy investment is made possible by TxDOT’s catalytic backing and the essential partnership of Dallas Park and Recreation. By working together, we solve generational infrastructure problems, enhancing regional mobility and public safety, and realizing our full vision of connecting Dallas to Dallas.”

A Bridge to Access and Opportunity

TxDOT’s funding, along with a $3 million design and engineering investment from The Loop Dallas which now leverages $3 million from the 2024 City of Dallas bond dollars, greenlights a new 1,200-foot pedestrian bridge designed to safely transport people over the UP rail line, ensuring a secure and seamless crossing for trail users.

“This bridge is a vital connection point for our community,” said Dallas Park and Recreation Department Director, John Jenkins. “The partnership with The Loop Dallas is instrumental in our mission to enhance the quality of life for Dallas residents. By connecting the Dolphin Heights and Fair Park neighborhoods to the 110-acre Parkdale Lake greenspace, the Lawnview DART Station and the vast Trinity Forest, we are opening a massive area of greenspace and making it safely accessible to everyone, promoting incredible opportunity in Southern Dallas. This action provides dedicated, safe public access to the east side of Dallas and highlights the success of the public-private partnership.”

About The Loop Dallas

The Loop Dallas is uniting the nation’s 9th largest city with a city-wide bike and pedestrian active transportation system that joins 39 miles of existing trails in Dallas with 11 miles of newly built trails. A catalyst for economic and physical mobility, The Loop Dallas is a lifeline between communities—connecting people to public transportation, walkable green space, and one another. As Dallas continues to grow and attract new businesses and residents, investing in a state-of-the-art transportation system connecting neighborhoods throughout the city is one of the most important investments Dallas can make for our residents for generations to come. To learn more about construction and connectivity, visit theloopdallas.org.