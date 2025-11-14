Lyric Stage Presents Forever Plaid-Plaid Tidings in Dallas

Facebook

Lyric Stage, a theatre company dedicated to the development and preservation of the musical, presents Forever Plaid – Plaid Tidings, a holiday classic by Stewart Ross, in Dallas. The show runs from December 5-21 at the Lyric Stage Studio located at 1170 Quaker St., Dallas, TX 75207. General admission tickets and reserved café tables, ranging from $42.50 to $62.50, are now on sale at https://www.lyricstage.org/season32.

Scott Guenther, Lyric Stage managing and co-artistic director, said, “This family friendly show was so popular last year that we are having an encore! There are well-loved pop songs from the mid-20th century, comedy and an interactive portion with the audience that makes it engaging.”

Director is Mary Gilbreath Grim; Kelly McCain is the choreographer, and Hans Grim is the music director. Key roles are as follows: Anthony Ortega as Francis; Daniel Hernandez as Sparky; Shane Duckett as Jinx; and Ben Meaders as Smudge.

Forever Plaid Plot Synopsis

At first, Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky aren’t sure why they’ve returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they’re needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world. Sprinkled among the Christmas offerings are audience favorites, like their riotous three-minute-and-eleven-second version of The Ed Sullivan Show – this time, featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas that puts the “Day-O” in Excelsis!

The Lyric Stage production of Forever Plaid-Plaid Tidings is rated G. For more information, please visit lyricstage.org/season21.

About Lyric Stage

A Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, Lyric Stage was established in 1993 with the mission of the development and preservation of the musical, a unique art form. In its 30-year history, Lyric Stage has produced more than 125 productions, which include 21 world-premiere musicals and two Off-Broadway shows. For more information, please visit lyricstage.org.