Lyric Stage Presents Forever Plaid-Plaid Tidings in Dallas

Plaid Tidings
Photo courtesy Lyric Stage

Lyric Stage, a theatre company dedicated to the development and preservation of the musical, presents Forever Plaid – Plaid Tidings, a holiday classic by Stewart Ross, in Dallas. The show runs from December 5-21 at the Lyric Stage Studio located at 1170 Quaker St., Dallas, TX 75207. General admission tickets and reserved café tables, ranging from $42.50 to $62.50, are now on sale at https://www.lyricstage.org/season32.

Scott Guenther, Lyric Stage managing and co-artistic director, said, “This family friendly show was so popular last year that we are having an encore! There are well-loved pop songs from the mid-20th century, comedy and an interactive portion with the audience that makes it engaging.”

Director is Mary Gilbreath Grim; Kelly McCain is the choreographer, and Hans Grim is the music director. Key roles are as follows: Anthony Ortega as Francis; Daniel Hernandez as Sparky; Shane Duckett as Jinx; and Ben Meaders as Smudge.

Lyric Stage Dallas Forever Plaid
Photo courtesy Lyric Stage

Forever Plaid Plot Synopsis

At first, Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky aren’t sure why they’ve returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they’re needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world. Sprinkled among the Christmas offerings are audience favorites, like their riotous three-minute-and-eleven-second version of The Ed Sullivan Show – this time, featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas that puts the “Day-O” in Excelsis!

The Lyric Stage production of Forever Plaid-Plaid Tidings is rated G. For more information, please visit lyricstage.org/season21.

About Lyric Stage

A Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, Lyric Stage was established in 1993 with the mission of the development and preservation of the musical, a unique art form. In its 30-year history, Lyric Stage has produced more than 125 productions, which include 21 world-premiere musicals and two Off-Broadway shows. For more information, please visit lyricstage.org.

