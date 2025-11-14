2026 Toyota Tacoma Adds Heritage Blue, Upgraded TRD Off-Road Package

Facebook

The 2026 Toyota Tacoma: What You Need to Know

Toyota just announced the 2026 Tacoma, and if you’re shopping for a midsize pickup, there are some worthwhile updates. The truck has been America’s best-selling midsize pickup for over twenty years, and this year brings some solid improvements.

Engine Options

You get two choices. The standard i-FORCE is a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 278 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque. It gets 26 MPG on the highway. The i-FORCE MAX hybrid bumps things up to 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque, managing 23 MPG combined. There’s also a six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching available on select models if that’s your thing.

Starting price is $32,145, and trucks arrive at dealerships this winter.

What’s New

TRD Off-Road, TRD Sport, and TRD PreRunner trims get a black front logo. There are two new colors: Heritage Blue replaces Blue Crush Metallic, and Wave Maker is exclusive to the TRD Pro. The TRD Off-Road Premium Package now includes 18-inch TRD wheels with 32-inch Goodyear All-Terrain tires. SR XtraCab models finally get a standard tow hitch.

2026 Tacoma Off-Road Models

Trailhunter is the overlanding option. Hybrid-only, it comes with Old Man Emu 2.5-inch forged monotube shocks, 33-inch Goodyear Rugged-Terrain tires on bronze wheels, color-selectable RIGID Industries LED fog lamps, and a bronze “TOYOTA” grille with an integrated LED light bar. You also get an ARB steel rear bumper with recovery points and a modular sport bar with removable MOLLE panels.

TRD Pro brings the Baja racing influence. TRD-tuned FOX QS3 adjustable shocks (three-way adjustable), IsoDynamic Performance Front Seats that use an air-over-oil shock system to reduce body movement on rough terrain, 33-inch Goodyear tires, and a 20-inch LED light bar in the grille. Wave Maker color arrives in March 2026.

Inside the Cab

There’s either an 8-inch or 14-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The i-FORCE MAX models get a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. Wireless charging (enhanced output), USB-C ports, and push-button start come standard across all trims.

The ten-speaker JBL premium audio system includes the JBL FLEX portable speaker that charges on the dash and works wirelessly for up to six hours.

Limited trim offers heated and ventilated seats, walnut wood accents, power running boards, Head-Up Display, digital rearview mirror, power moonroof, and standard Adaptive Variable Suspension.

Capability

The Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism (standard on Trailhunter and TRD Pro) increases suspension articulation with a button press. Multi-Terrain Select adjusts traction control for different surfaces. CRAWL Control works as low-speed cruise control for technical terrain. There’s an electronically locking rear differential and Downhill Assist Control. The Multi-Terrain Monitor on the 14-inch screen helps spot trail obstacles.

Towing capacity maxes out at 6,500 lbs. with 1,705 lbs. payload. Trailer Back Up Guide with Straight Path Assist uses sensors and cameras to keep trailers aligned when reversing. The optional Wireless Trailer Camera feeds HD video to the digital rearview mirror.

Hybrid Benefits

All i-FORCE MAX models include Drive Mode Select (Normal, Eco, Sport, and Tow/Haul) and a standard 2400W AC power supply in the cabin and bed.

Safety Equipment

Every 2026 Tacoma comes with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist, Automatic High Beams, and Proactive Driving Assist. Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert is also included.

Configuration and Warranty

Eight trim levels are available: SR, SR5, TRD PreRunner, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter. Two cab styles and two bed lengths give you plenty of options. The truck rides on Toyota’s TNGA-F platform, shared with the Tundra and Land Cruiser, using high-strength steel construction and aluminum body panels.

Warranty coverage includes 3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain, and hybrid components get 8 years/100,000 miles with the battery covered for 10 years/150,000 miles. ToyotaCare provides two years or 25,000 miles of maintenance and roadside assistance.

The 2026 Tacoma delivers whether you need a work truck, weekend adventure rig, or daily driver.