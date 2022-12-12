The Little Gym Rolls Into Waxahachie

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Offers Founding Memberships and Open House Experience

Waxahachie, Texas 12/12/22 — Offering a curriculum-based gymnastics program to build confidence, The Little Gym is based on a philosophy of allowing children to experience success in a fun and nurturing environment. In addition to physical skills such as coordination, balance, rhythm and flexibility, children’s listening, social and emotional capacities are all enhanced in the process.

The Little Gym of Waxahachie is offering Founding Memberships with waived enrollment fees, plus a discount to your membership price! The Little Gym is an inspiring place where kids can act like kids while building confidence and learning key developmental skills. Sign them up today and lock in your Founding Member pricing for the duration of your membership at The Little Gym of Waxahachie.

In addition to offering Founding Memberships, The Little Gym of Waxahachie is also hosting an open house on Saturday, January 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is an opportunity to meet the instructors, tour the facility, and connect with the community.

“We’re so excited to finally open our doors and meet our Waxahachie families and other surrounding communities on January 7,” said Cody Herndon, owner of The Little Gym of Waxahachie. “Our Founding Memberships are a great way to give your child more to do during the month while saving big as long as you keep your membership. You’ll see your child grow and develop new skills that last a lifetime. It’s an investment in your child’s happiness and development.”

Classes at The Little Gym are designed for children between the ages of four months and 12 years, and are taught by trained and caring instructors who provide individual attention and positive feedback to reward every student’s efforts. Using a Three-Dimensional Learning curriculum, children build their confidence as they develop the key physical, social, and emotional skills needed at each stage of childhood. Although gymnastics is at the base of The Little Gym’s curriculum, classes also incorporate sports, games, listening activities and promote cooperation.

“Our nurturing and supportive environment will be an ideal place for local children to build their skills and their confidence,” said Cody Herndon. “The end result will be happy kids who are secure in their interactions at home, at play and in the classroom.”

The Little Gym is an internationally recognized physical program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International, Inc., headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., was formed in 1992 to franchise The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has more than 300 locations in 22 countries. For more information, visit The Little Gym at www.TheLittleGym.com.