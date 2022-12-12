Dallas Sheriff’s Office Is Investigating Duncanville Fatality On I-20

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Duncanville, TX – On Monday, December 12, 2022, at approximately 4:55 AM, the Duncanville Police Department received a call for service regarding a business alarm at 331 E Camp Wisdom Road in the City of Duncanville.

Police Dispatch advised responding officers that a male in a blue hoodie was placing items in his backpack via live surveillance footage.

As Duncanville Police Officers arrived at the front of the business, Police Dispatch advised that the suspect had just exited the back of the building. Officers observed a male wearing a blue hoodie and carrying a backpack running down the embankment toward Interstate 20.

As the male attempted to cross Interstate 20, he was fatally struck by several vehicles. The Dallas Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatality accident.

The Duncanville Fire Department responded to the scene and declared the subject deceased.