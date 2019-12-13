“The Color Purple” Opens at Winspear January 7

“The Color Purple” opens at Winspear Opera House Jan. 7 for one week only, through Jan. 12, 2020. The musical is based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Bros.-Amblin Entertainment film. The show is adapted for the stage by Tony and Pulitzer-winner Marsha Norman. Music and lyrics are by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

The revival of “The Color Purple” opened to great acclaim the summer of 2013 at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory. A Broadway bow followed on November 10, 2015 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

“The Color Purple” won two 2016 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical. The musical also won two Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Revival of a Musical. It show won the 2017 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album, and a Daytime Emmy®. The musical played 483 performances on Broadway, closing in January, 2017.

Single Tickets for The Color Purple

Single tickets for the national touring production of the Tony Award®-winning Broadway revival are on sale now. All performances are in the Winspear Opera House. Winspear is part of the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas Arts District. Ticket prices for “The Color Purple” range from $25 to $135. Tickets can be purchased online at attpac.org, or by calling 214-880-0202.

