Catch Santa At The Plaza

Santa Claus Is Coming To Dallas

Are you still looking for the perfect Santa photo opp this holiday season? What if we could tell you where to find Santa and his live reindeer with a professional photographer? Pack up the kids and their wish lists and head to The Plaza on Dec. 14 & Dec. 21 from 11am – 4pm and pose with Santa! What a great opportunity to visit with the big guy, get a keepsake photo, and help the Children’s Medical Center. Oh and if the little ones are well behaved, remember there’s a Sprinkles cupcakes and Sprinkles ice cream in the shopping center/

Santa Days at The Plaza

You’re invited to The Plaza’s annual SANTA DAYS event, where guests are able to pose for a keepsake holiday photo and children are able to visit with Santa about their Christmas wishes. It’s one of the few events in Dallas with live reindeer during the holidays, making it extra special for children and families. Every year, guests experience the magic of the holidays at The Plaza with dazzling decorations, shopping and dining at some of Dallas’ favorite restaurants.

SANTA DAYS is a free event! Visitors receive a complimentary keepsake photo by professional photographer John Hudson with a donation to Children’s Medical Center. The donations received during the event help to provide world-class lifesaving care and research for children. Children’s Health is the eighth-largest pediatric health care system in North Texas providing a full spectrum of health care services.

About The Plaza at Preston Center

The Plaza at Preston Center is the curated destination for discerning Dallasites, where luxury meets everyday elegance. From high-end fashion, jewelry and decor to Dallas’ favorite restaurants, The Plaza has something for everyone.

The Plaza at Preston Center is located at the southeast corner of Northwest Highway and Preston Road in Dallas.

