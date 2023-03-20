Facebook

Texas Women’s Foundation (TXWF) and the Dallas Mavericks W.O.M.E.N. ERG held a joint event with the Young Women’s Advisory Council (YWAC) Feb. 16. They shared career advice while networking with young female leaders. The Foundation’s community partner, Healthy Futures of Texas, hosted the event in the Wilson Historic District. The conversations were documented in a short video that was shown at the Dallas Mavericks game on March 2nd to tip off Women’s History Month.

Young Women’s Advisory Council

Started by Texas Women’s Foundation, the Young Women’s Advisory Council (YWAC) is a program of the Young Women’s Initiative (YWI) to empower and affirm young women of color ages 12-24. Through research collaborative grantmaking and advocacy, YWI-Dallas and YWI-Houston are amplifying the collective power of young women to identify and address core issues, and create solutions toward meaningful systemic change.

One benefit of being in YWAC is having access to the Foundation’s supporters—the Dallas Mavericks, whose CEO Cynt Marshall is also on TXWF’s board of directors.

Miki Woodard, Texas Women’s Foundation president and chief executive officer, added, “Thank you, Women of the Mavs, for investing your time and talents into our YWAC members, who will be the leaders of the next generation. Your words of wisdom, your presence and your encouragement will pay dividends as our YWAC young women prepare to enter the workforce.”

Those on the panel included: Erica Wilson and Alayjah Lee – Healthy Futures of Texas; Anu Shekar, Ph.D.–SMU Center on Research and Evaluation –Evaluator; Misaki Collins, Jessica Sabedra, Angela Nguyen, Bri Mathis, and Desiree Scott – Dallas Mavericks W.O.M.E.N. ERG.

Misaki Collins, YWAC alumna and Dallas Mavericks external relations manager said, “This is a full circle moment for me as a Young Women’s Advisory Council alum and now being a Woman of the Mavs taking the time to teach current YWAC members how to network and prepare for their career journey.”

To learn more about YWAC and YWI, visit txwf.org/young-womens-initiative/.

Texas Women’s Foundation

TXWF is Transforming Texas for Women and Girls, empowering them to build stronger, more equitable communities. One of the world’s largest women’s foundations, the Foundation raises funding from a broad base of donors, including individuals, foundations and corporations. In Fiscal Year 2022, these resources supported more than $7.1 million in investments that advance economic security and leadership for Texas women and girls through groundbreaking research, advocacy, grants and programs. Since inception in 1985, the Foundation has invested $74 million in women and girls, including $60 million since 2011.

The Foundation’s statewide research on issues affecting women and girls provides decision-makers and lawmakers with critical data to inform policies, practices and programs in the state. Its advocacy, grantmaking and innovative programs support solutions that help Texas women and girls thrive. In addition, Texas Women’s Foundation is an acknowledged leader and advocate in the gender lens investing movement and has deployed 100 percent of its assets – endowments, operating investments and donor-advised funds – in a gendered impact portfolio that yields strong financial returns and social benefits to women and girls. For more information, visit txwf.org.

The Dallas Mavericks

A first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide, the Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference. They play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, CEO Cynt Marshall and Governor Mark Cuban. Since the inaugural season in 1980- 81, the Mavs have won four division titles, two conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com.