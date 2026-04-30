Visit Dallas Celebrates “Dallas Can-Do Spirit Day,” Showcasing the Power of Tourism

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DALLAS (April 29, 2026) — Visit Dallas will host the second annual Dallas Can-Do Spirit Day on May 7, 2026, bringing together the city’s tourism and hospitality community for a morning of service, civic pride and community engagement in celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week.

The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Fair Park, where volunteers from across the hospitality industry, alongside civic leaders and community partners, will participate in a cleanup and beautification effort. The work will prepare one of the most iconic destinations in Dallas to welcome visitors from around the world ahead of the FIFA Fan Festival ™ Dallas.

“Dallas Can-Do Spirit Day is a reflection of the people who make our city one of a kind,” said Craig Davis, President and CEO of Visit Dallas. “As the world’s eyes are on our city in 2026, we are coming together to ensure Dallas not only looks its best, but feels welcoming, vibrant and ready to deliver an unforgettable experience.”

Dallas Can-Do Spirit Day highlights the vital role tourism plays in strengthening the local community while showcasing the city’s Maverick, Can-Do Spirit. Through efforts such as enhancing the visitor experience at Fair Park and fostering community engagement, the initiative demonstrates the economic impact of tourism while reinforcing Dallas’ commitment to being a welcoming, world-class destination.

“This industry is one of our largest and a powerful economic engine for our city, generating $10.9 billion in total economic impact and supporting more than 60,000 jobs across the region,” said Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Moreno. “It not only fuels job creation and business growth but also serves as a vital contribution towards our efforts to evolve into a globally recognized City.”

Tourism serves as a vital economic engine for Dallas, attracting more than 27.7 million visitors, who spend $6.9 billion annually – $18.9 million daily – across lodging, food and beverage, retail, recreation and transportation. This activity directly benefits Dallas residents by generating more than $3.2 billion in income. Additionally, it produces $649 million in state and local tax revenue, supporting essential public services and reducing the tax burden by more than $1,230 per household.

By special arrangements with Broadway Dallas, a proud Fair Park resident institution, all Dallas Can-Do Spirit Day volunteers are invited to attend the 1:30 p.m. matinee performance of the national tour of the Broadway sensation WICKED, which is playing at the Music Hall from May 6 through June 14.

“Before every performance of WICKED, the actress who plays Elphaba gets ‘greenified,’ so we thought it would be fun to invite the volunteers who are helping to ‘greenify’ Fair Park to share in the magic of WICKED as part of their Dallas Can-Do Spirit Day experience,” said Broadway Dallas President and CEO, Ken Novice.

Attendees and supporters can further show their Dallas pride by purchasing the official Dallas Can-Do Spirit Day T-shirt. Net proceeds will benefit the North Texas Sports Foundation, a Dallas-based nonprofit that leverages major sporting events to create long-term, positive regional impact and serves as the official legacy partner for sports-driven community transformation.

Community members and industry partners interested in participating can sign up here.