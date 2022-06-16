Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center Celebrates Dads’ Special Day With He’s My Hero Event

14 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Father’s Day event includes free family portraits shot by a professional photographer, swag bags, prizes, food trucks and giveaways – plus a fiery, all-in-the-family cookoff where Pastor Bryan Carter competes against his wife, First Lady Stephanie Carter, for bragging rights

A cook off, free family photos, swag bags, prizes and food trucks! In honor of Father’s Day, the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center is teaming up with Concord Church to honor dads, bonus dads and father figures at its 3rd annual He’s My Hero event Sunday, June 19, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Concord Church in southern Dallas.

Sponsored by The Heroes Foundation, the event will offer dads a variety of family photo shoots – with a professional photographer or in an oh-so-fun photo van – so that they may capture the special memories with their kids, family members or young people they mentor. Digital photos will be sent via email.

Food trucks from Caribbean, Waffles, Porch Swing Tea, BBQ and Beignets will be on site offering free food to delight an array of taste buds. Additionally, prizes will be distributed, from swag boxes, to gifts from Pappas Bros Steakhouse and Planet Lincoln, and more.

Sponsored by Eberl, there will be an all-in-the-family grilling cook-off between Concord Church Pastor Bryan Carter and his wife, First Lady Stephanie Carter, around 11:45 a.m.

Two renowned local chefs will consult each team – The Bearded Chef will guide Pastor Carter, and Chef Blythe Beck will advise First Lady Carter.

Pastor Carter and the First Lady are keeping their dishes under wraps, but it’s safe to say Pastor Carter will not be cooking burgers.

During the He’s My Hero event, the Heroes Cuban Center leaders also will announce plans for a men’s cook-off competition to be held in September 2022 (date TBD).

The event is free and open to the public. No registration required.

WHY: As families face the rising costs of gas, food and other essentials that make life challenging, the Heroes Foundation wants to ensure that fathers feel the love this weekend.

WHEN: Sunday, June 19, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The cookoff will begin around 11:45 a.m.

WHERE: Concord Church, 6808 Pastor Bailey Dr., Dallas, TX 75237