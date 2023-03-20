DART Hosts Community Meetings About Future Service Projects

Facebook

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will host a series of in-person and virtual community meetings during the month of March to seek public input on Phase Two of the New Bus Network and other system improvements planned for 2024 and beyond.

Riders from throughout the DART Service Area are encouraged to attend the meetings to share their ideas on several topics and how they relate to each community, such as:

Phase Two of the New Bus Network

Bus corridor investments

Passenger amenities and facilities

Fleet transition plans

Operating facilities

In Particular, DART is seeking public input on how the NEW Bus Network might evolve by asking the question:

“If DART has additional funding, what should we do with the new network?’

More information and meeting dates can be found at DART.org/futureprojects.