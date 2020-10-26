Texas Trust Has History of Supporting Community

2020 Readers Choice Winner: Best Financial Institution & Best Mortgage Company

It’s a common occurrence that Focus Daily News will be notified that Texas Trust Credit Union has done something to benefit the communities it serves. It is no wonder that year after year, readers have voted them as their favorite financial institution and mortgage company.

In times as tough as these it is even more reassuring for consumers to know that they can rely on help and compassion whenever it is possible.

Save

Some examples of attention shown by Texas Trust recently include providing scholarships to two college bound senior in Mansfield, Sydnee Rodgers and Endurance-Marlcom Badejo, who will be receiving $10,000 each overall.

Save

Another popular benefit program by Texas Trust is the Spirit Debit Reward program. Their Spirit Debit card began by benefiting six school districts in north Texas to the tune of $2 million. Now, the nine-year-old program has grown to support 22 high schools.

Schools receive a monthly check from Texas Trust, which they can spend as they wish. Schools routinely use the funds for extracurricular activities, field trips, beautification projects, class tools such as graphing calculators and books, and professional development training.

“The Spirit Debit Reward program was designed to provide schools with financial support to further enrich the learning experience for students,” said Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust. “Because of the simplicity of the program it is an easy way for schools to earn money and do more for their students.”

Save

Comments

comments