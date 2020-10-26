Dallas County Reports 498 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

DALLAS — As of 2:00 pm October 26, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 498 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County for a cumulative total of 93,939 confirmed cases (PCR test), including 1,101 confirmed deaths. There are 107 additional probable cases (antigen test) to report today for a total of 5,235 probable cases including 14 probable deaths.

Of the 391 new confirmed cases we are reporting today, 304 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system, and all are from October. Please see a provisional breakdown below of these newly reported cases by date of collection:

Month # of positive patients October 304

The additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 42 was 525, an increase from the previous daily average of 492 for CDC week 41. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 14.2% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 42 (week ending 10/17/20). A provisional total of 441 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 42, an increase from the previous week.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“We continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County and in the region. As the weather turns cooler, and more people gather inside, we have to keep safe practices in mind, including wearing our mask, maintaining six-foot distance and washing our hands frequently. Since Dallas County is now in ‘Red’ which means high community risk for COVID-19 transmission, it’s critically important that we follow the ‘stay safe’ guidelines so that we slow the spread of the virus and put ourselves in a better position for the holiday season,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Specific Guidance for the Public:

· Dallas County COVID-19 Related Health Guidance for the Public

· Dallas County Measures for Protecting An Institution’s Workforce from COVID-19 Infection: Employer/Employee Guidance

· Dallas County Guidance for Individuals at High-Risk for Severe COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

· Avoid close contact outside your home: Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.

· Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others and continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

· Wash your hands often and with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands. Immediately wash your hands.

· Monitor your health daily. Be alert for symptoms. Take your temperature and follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.

Additional information is available at the following websites:

· CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

· CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

· DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

· DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

