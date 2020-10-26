Mt. Joy Drive-in Concert Oct. 29 at Fair Park

Mt. Joy brings their folk rock music to Fair Park in Dallas Oct. 29. The concert, part of the Fair Park Drive-In Concert Series, starts at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Mt. Joy started off as a rekindling of musical ambitions shared by Philadelphia high school friends Matt Quinn (vocals, guitar) and Sam Cooper (guitar). When they reunited in Los Angeles as adults, they met multi-instrumentalist Michael Byrnes through a Craigslist ad.

Mt. Joy

The group named themselves Mt. Joy as an ode to a mountain in Valley Forge National Park, near Sam’s childhood home. With Byrnes’ roommate Caleb Nelson producing, Mt. Joy recorded three songs. They sent them out into the world, hoping for the best.

After the success of their 2016 single, an infectious folk-rock song called “Astrovan,” Mt. Joy quickly transitioned from a part-time calling into a full-fledged band. The group features Byrnes on bass, Sotiris Eliopoulos on drums, and Jackie Miclau on keyboard. They are presented by illfest, Lights All Night, and Eye Light Events. Albums include “Rearrange Us,” “Mt. Joy,” and “My Vibe.” The band’s music includes such genres as alternative rock, indie rock, folk rock, blues rock, and Americana.

The safe and socially distanced outdoor concert is set-up inside Lot 8 at Fair Park, with vehicles entering through Gate 5. Tickets are on sale now for the live and in-person drive-in concert at fairparkdrivein.com. Tickets are sold in groups of 2 or 4 persons, allowing for one driver and up to three additional passengers. Patrons can buy up to two additional tickets per vehicle for a maximum of six people.

Concert Information

Ticket information is available online with prices ranging from $100 to $200 for a driver and one passenger in tiers 1 and 2, to $300 for VIP front row locations. Additional passenger tickets for general admission tickets are priced at $39.95. Each vehicle must purchase one driver ticket, which allows for the driver and up to three passengers. Additional passengers require a passenger ticket, and there’s a limit of 6 people to a vehicle.

Concert attendees are only allowed to leave their vehicles for bathroom trips, and masks are required to be worn at all times. Additional information, including COVID-19 protocols and procedures, is available at fairparkdrivein.com.

