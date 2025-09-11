Texas Headhunters in Dallas Concert

Facebook

Texas Headhunters Ian Moore, Johnny Moeller and Jesse Dayton are performing to Dallas at The Kessler Oct. 19, in support of their recent Blue Elon Records release.

Press info tells us “This is not your average jam, but a trio of musicians whose kinship was born from deep roots, old friendships, and a shared reverence for the swaggering soul of Texas blues.”

Each member carries serious pedigrees: Moore’s psychedelic fire, Moeller’s deep-pocket sting, and Dayton’s outlaw storytelling. Their music has powered everything from The Fabulous Thunderbirds to Austin’s Antone’s legacy to Grammy-nominated collaborations and cult favorite solo records.

Texas Headhunters Share Antone’s Roots

Clifford Antone looms large in the story of Texas Headhunters. He’s the spiritual godfather of the project, and the man who first recognized the fire in each of its members. All three—Johnny, Jesse, and Ian—were among the last generation of young guns taken under his wing.

“We all go back to Antone’s, man,” says Dayton. “We were the next wave after the greats. Clifford saw something in each of us, and that club – that scene – was our proving ground.”

The idea for Texas Headhunters emerged from a conversation between Dayton and his manager about Clifford’s lasting influence. “You, Ian, and Johnny – y’all were Clifford’s last real discoveries. That’s not nothing. You oughta cut a record together. Feels like it’s time.”

Dayton called Moore, who immediately brought up Showdown! as a reference point. When Moeller signed on, the wheels were in motion.

“The interplay is the magic: Moore’s psychedelic edge, Moeller’s deep-pocket sting, Dayton’s outlaw grind. All three sing. All three write. All three bring fire. Yet it never feels crowded. When one steps forward, the others lean back just enough. It’s a dance, not a duel,” from pPress materials.

Austin Blues Heritage

No longer all Austin-based, since Moeller recently moved to New Orleans, and Moore is in the Pacific Northwest, but the bond remains unshakable. This is a record forged in shared experience, mutual respect, and that rare, intangible cool that once defined Austin blues. The album lands during the 50th anniversary of Antone’s, the legendary club that brought them all together.

“We all grew up on that sound,” says Moore. “Tailgators, LeRoi Brothers, T-Birds, Stevie. The blues in Austin was just cool. That’s what we’re feeling here.”

Dayton sums it up: “We tracked it live in the room. The way our heroes did. It felt right. We’ve all done records with other people, but this one… this one feels like the start of something.”

Texas Headhunters Dallas Concert

The Texas Headhunters new album was cut over five days at Willie Nelson’s Pedernales Studio. The Headhunters concert at The Kessler in Dallas starts at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19. Doors to The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis Street in Oak Cliff, open at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced from $38-$77, and are available at https://www.prekindle.com/event/88458-texas-head-hunters-dallas.